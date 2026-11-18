FOUR QUESTIONS Calvary Day coach on matchup with GAC: ‘If we play 10 times, it may be 5-5′ Jason Cameron’s Cavaliers are 10-1 heading into the second-round game at Greater Atlanta Christian. Share Calvary Day head coach Jason Cameron reacts on the sideline during the first half against Hebron Christian in the Class 3A-A Private GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By McClain Baxley 54 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Calvary Day head coach Jason Cameron. The Cavaliers finished 9-1 in the regular season, with their lone loss to Ambassador Christian in Huntersville, North Carolina. Now at 10-1 after a 52-0 win against Westminster in the first round, Calvary Day has won all of its games against Georgia teams by at least 17 points. As the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, they’ll travel to No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian for the second round in a game featuring two teams ranked in the Top 5 of the AJC Varsity poll. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. What are your thoughts on the PSR seeding format?

“We’ve dealt with it in Private now for some time, so it’s not something that’s new for us. But I don’t love it. Their minds are in the right place with trying to get the best teams in the playoffs. It’s just I feel like the best teams should play each other in later rounds, I guess you could say. There’s no emphasis on head-to-head or region champions. I think if you win the region, you’ve accomplished something. That’s everyone’s first goal and they should be rewarded for that with a top seed, for sure. … I don’t think the system is terrible. I just think it just needs some tweaking.” Note: The GHSA’s PSR seeding format is being used in all eight classifications this season for the first time. It was used the past two seasons for 3A, 2A, A Division I and Private but not in the other four classes. 2. What’s been the secret to another winning season in 2026? “I think we practice really, really well. That’s kind of been something that we’ve done for the past few years. We win games Monday through Thursday in practice. We have a veteran group of guys, so they kind of understand what the standard is and how we do things here, so that has been great. They’ve been a great example for our young players. We do graduate 22 seniors, so that’s gonna be a huge turnover come next year. But those young guys have had great people to look up to and understand how to do things here. I think we play unselfish physical football. We don’t really care who gets the accolades as long as the job gets done, and we want to do it in a physical manner.”

3. Was that mentality something that took time to establish in your program?