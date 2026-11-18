Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Calvary Day head coach Jason Cameron. The Cavaliers finished 9-1 in the regular season, with their lone loss to Ambassador Christian in Huntersville, North Carolina. Now at 10-1 after a 52-0 win against Westminster in the first round, Calvary Day has won all of its games against Georgia teams by at least 17 points. As the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, they’ll travel to No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian for the second round in a game featuring two teams ranked in the Top 5 of the AJC Varsity poll.
Ask
1. What are your thoughts on the PSR seeding format?
“We’ve dealt with it in Private now for some time, so it’s not something that’s new for us. But I don’t love it. Their minds are in the right place with trying to get the best teams in the playoffs. It’s just I feel like the best teams should play each other in later rounds, I guess you could say. There’s no emphasis on head-to-head or region champions. I think if you win the region, you’ve accomplished something. That’s everyone’s first goal and they should be rewarded for that with a top seed, for sure. … I don’t think the system is terrible. I just think it just needs some tweaking.”
Note: The GHSA’s PSR seeding format is being used in all eight classifications this season for the first time. It was used the past two seasons for 3A, 2A, A Division I and Private but not in the other four classes.
2. What’s been the secret to another winning season in 2026?
“I think we practice really, really well. That’s kind of been something that we’ve done for the past few years. We win games Monday through Thursday in practice. We have a veteran group of guys, so they kind of understand what the standard is and how we do things here, so that has been great. They’ve been a great example for our young players. We do graduate 22 seniors, so that’s gonna be a huge turnover come next year. But those young guys have had great people to look up to and understand how to do things here. I think we play unselfish physical football. We don’t really care who gets the accolades as long as the job gets done, and we want to do it in a physical manner.”
3. Was that mentality something that took time to establish in your program?
“Of course. We did a preseason retreat, which a lot of kids say is the turning point of our season every year and has nothing to do with football. We just talk about life and personal goals, team goals and things like that. And that’s where we set the standard. We have the saying ‘Sacrifice me for you,’ and these guys have just kind of run with that.”
4. Heading up to Norcross Friday, what’s the scouting report on the Spartans?
“This is a semifinal or finals game if you really think about it. That’s how important this game is. Unfortunately neither us nor GAC deserve to be out in the second round. So that kind of goes back to that PSR question. But really, really good team across the board. Super talented offensively, two quarterbacks. You know, both have a specific set of skills that they bring to the table. When you throw a defense out there with three Power Five commits, and some guys that really kind of get it after they played a lot of football together. They remind us of us. If we play 10 times, it may be 5-5. I think that’s how even this matchup is.”