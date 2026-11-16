Georgia Bulldogs Ayla Guzzardo aims for her Georgia team to be ‘stingy’ and ‘sharp’ Share Georgia head coach Ayla Guzzardo shouts instructions duringGeorgia’s game against West Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)

AJC By McClain Baxley for the AJC 22 minutes ago

Ayla Guzzardo stayed true to her pregame routine before her first game as coach of the Georgia women’s basketball team in early November. The prep work was done, and Guzzardo was ready for her 10th season as a head coach to tip off. With all basketball matters handled, it was time for Guzzardo’s longtime pregame tradition — an order from Waffle House. Related Story Ayla Guzzardo named next head coach of Georgia women’s basketball April 15, 2026 For years, she has eaten the Southern staple ahead of games. “It’s a thing I’ve been doing forever,” Guzzardo said after the season opener. “It’s weird. I eat two eggs with just some hash browns, and it’s a thing. I don’t care where I’m at, I’m going to find some Waffle House.”

Guzzardo gets her hash browns covered, smothered and peppered, vernacular that’s familiar to her team, her coaches and her new fans. This is the 38-year-old’s first Power 4 school after spending the first nine years of her head coaching career at Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese. Her teams have reached the WNIT the past two seasons, and the Lady Lions of Southeastern Louisiana made the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Guzzardo’s lone season with the Cowgirls featured a 19-game win improvement from when she took over and they won the Southland regular season championship. Throughout her career, which has primarily been spent in the state of Louisiana, there’s been a constant, regardless of what her roster looks like — defense.

Dakota Howard followed Guzzardo from McNeese to Georgia and has seen the impact playing strong defense can have on a team. The sophomore from Bossier City, Louisiana, earned SLC Freshman of the Year honors last season after averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

“We can do that every night,” Howard said of playing defense. “We know we can get stops every night. If we don’t score, they don’t score.” Howard, averaging more than 14 points per game for the Bulldogs, is tied for seventh in all of women’s college basketball for steals (18) so far this season.

Georgia has emphasized creating turnovers. They want to make life difficult with every possession. They want to play bigger than they are. “We’re going to be stingy,” Guzzardo said after her season-opening win against West Georgia. “We want every possession to be hard. People are going to score. We know that.” As an experienced coach, Guzzardo isn’t pleased easily. Most fans in Stegeman were pleased to see a 92-53 win to kick off the new era after two losing seasons in the past three years.

Related Story Georgia women’s basketball receives NCAA Tournament bid March 16, 2026 The Bulldogs have gone on to win four more games since the season opener. “We look at it as we’re here to win championships,” Guzzardo said on Nov. 2. “We’re not looking at individual accolades. … We always have to be sharp. The next man up is always going to be us.”

Communication is something Georgia will continue to improve as the roster continues to gel. Like the rest of the college basketball world, Guzzardo and her staff put together a roster using a mix of players from her previous school, her new school and across the country. Having a player like Howard step up as a leader has been beneficial for Georgia. “New team, new jersey, but I’m just doing what my team needs me to do,” Howard said. “I normally would get quiet a lot of the time, but I’ve learned getting quiet doesn’t help. I know my team looks up to me. I know I have to communicate everything.”