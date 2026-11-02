Braves’ Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubón win Gold Glove Awards

A pair of Braves won Gold Glove Awards on Sunday as announced by Rawlings. First baseman Matt Olson and utility player Mauricio Dubón both earned the honor.
Olson beat out Ty France of the Padres and TJ Rumfield of the Rockies. He won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2025 as well.
Dubón bested Jared Triolo of the Pirates and Ildemaro Vargas of the Diamondbacks for his Gold Glove. He also won the award in 2023 and 2025.
The 32-year-old Olson was credited with 11 runs saved by Fielding Bible, tied for the 12th-most in baseball and second-most among first basemen behind Ty France of the Padres. Olson, who has played in 944 consecutive regular-season games, made 1,195 putouts at first base in 2026 and was charged with eight errors for a fielding percentage of .994.
Olson’s range, according to Baseball Savant, is in the 97th percentile in MLB. That site also had Olson with a defensive run value of 12 and outs above average of 12, both the highest of his career.
FanGraphs had Olson’s fielding value at 10.3, also the highest of his career.
In October, Olson was named a Fielding Bible Award winner for the sixth time in his career, the most for a first baseman since the award was first given in 2006. Only Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts has more awards (seven) than Olson.
Dubón, 32, played 153 regular-season games for the Braves. He played at second base, third base, shortstop, center field and left field (he also appeared as a designated hitter once).
Currently a free agent, Dubón was charged just six errors in 420 chances across all positions. He had a fielding range in the 91st percentile, according to Baseball Savant, and a fielding value of 5.7, according to FanGraphs.