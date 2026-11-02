Braves’ Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubón win Gold Glove Awards

Atlanta Braves left fielder Mauricio Dubón (14) attempts a throw to first base in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Olson (first base) wins award for fourth time, while Dubón (utility) captures his third award.

Olson (first base) wins award for fourth time, while Dubón (utility) captures his third award.

A pair of Braves won Gold Glove Awards on Sunday as announced by Rawlings. First baseman Matt Olson and utility player Mauricio Dubón both earned the honor.

Olson beat out Ty France of the Padres and TJ Rumfield of the Rockies. He won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2025 as well.

Dubón bested Jared Triolo of the Pirates and Ildemaro Vargas of the Diamondbacks for his Gold Glove. He also won the award in 2023 and 2025.

The 32-year-old Olson was credited with 11 runs saved by Fielding Bible, tied for the 12th-most in baseball and second-most among first basemen behind Ty France of the Padres. Olson, who has played in 944 consecutive regular-season games, made 1,195 putouts at first base in 2026 and was charged with eight errors for a fielding percentage of .994.