Dalton coach Chris Prewett and the Catamounts lead the Class 5A Improvement Tracker following the first round of the GHSA playoffs. (Courtesy of Dalton High School)

The nine teams and coaches who lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker remained the same through the first round of the GHSA playoffs.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The two most improved winning teams in Class 3A — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Hephzibah — won the first state-playoff games in their histories last week. This week, they will meet in the second round.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.