Atlanta Hawks Hawks Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins ready to face former squad Wednesday night’s game will be the first time Dort and Wiggins have returned to Oklahoma City to play their former club. Share Atlanta Hawks guard Lu Dort dives for the ball in the first half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY --Everything looks different for Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins. After spending years with the Thunder, the two will enter Paycom Center from a different part of the arena. They’ll walk down the halls and head to a different locker room. And of course, they’ll sit on a different bench on game night. On Wednesday, the Hawks face the Thunder. It’s the first time that Dort and Wiggins have returned to Oklahoma City to play their former club. “It’s different. It’s different,” Dort said. “It’s something that I’m not used to. I went into the visitors’ locker room today. I was like, ‘it’s my first time in here. I’ve never seen it.’ But I mean, it’s something. I guess I got to get used to.”

The Thunder signed Dort to a two-way contract after he went undrafted in 2019. He worked his way into being a key role player. He and Wiggins helped the Thunder win the franchise’s first NBA title in 2025. Oklahoma City is where he cemented his reputation for his elite defense, earning NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2025. “It’ll be good,” Dort said of what to expect from the Thunder fans. “A lot of good memories, a lot of love for the guys out here, and I don’t know what to expect, but I know, I know they’re showing love and I can’t wait to see it.”

Of course, now Dort and Wiggins will be on the other side of those fan reactions as they face their former teammates. But they expect Wednesday’s outing to be nothing short of competitive.

“I think the first thing is to understand that there’s so many great opportunities and memories and things that they went through here that they should embrace that,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And I think that being ready to play is mutually exclusive to the experiences that they had and the way they feel about the city and the organization and their teammates and all those things,

“And then I think also they’re professionals. So it doesn’t have to be any groundbreaking conversation that you trust both those guys and they’re mature players, and they don’t need to do anything that they haven’t been doing, and I think they know that too.” Like Dort, Wiggins hadn’t suited up for any other team in the NBA since the Thunder drafted him in 2021. “It’s another opportunity for us as a team to still get better and to go out there and try to win a basketball game,” Wiggins said. “So yeah, that’s the main priority. But with it, obviously, there’s a lot that comes with the territory. So I’m embracing it, and I look forward to it.”

Wiggins and Dort are used to going up against the Thunder, having faced off against them many times in practice. Of course, the stakes are a little different now. “I practiced against them before, so it was the same thing then,” Wiggins said. You’re going up against them in practice, training camp and stuff.