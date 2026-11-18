Ken Sugiura Brent Key’s next challenge: Proving Clemson win wasn’t a lucky break After this wayward season, just giving the mighty Demon Deacons some problems would be an accomplishment enough. Share Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key reacts during the first half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago

Georgia Tech finally played up to its capability this past Saturday, defeating Clemson to end a four-game streak of getting smashed with a steel shovel. With two games left in this lost season, the Yellow Jackets can now demonstrate that the win wasn’t due only to their opposition being a spiraling mess that lost its quarterback to injury on the third snap of the game. It would be a fine time for a matchup with Cal. Instead, it’s No. 13 Wake Forest (before the new College Football Playoff rankings were to come out Tuesday night) at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, followed by No. 1 Georgia in Athens Nov. 28.

Wake is 9-1 and has won its past three ACC games by a combined 141-21. The Bulldogs’ past three SEC games have been claimed by a collective 117-36. (Who ever thought we’d be favorably comparing Wake Forest’s football brawn with Georgia’s?) It’s a little bit like Tech is in physical therapy and finally did that thing where you walk with the help of handrails. And then the therapist is like, “That’s great! Next, we’re going to have you run across I-75 northbound.”

Wake was a 20-point road favorite as of Tuesday. Georgia, facing the Jackets at home, should be favored by even more.

“Wake’s really, really good, and, obviously, Georgia’s really, really good,” ESPN analyst and former Tech captain Roddy Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Certainly, a win would make people feel better, one of the next two, but I don’t know if people would feel any worse if you are at least kind of competitive and lose.”

What does success look like here, and what would it mean for Tech? However it’s defined, it means something for a staff and roster that continues to be evaluated. Last week, after firing four assistant coaches – including defensive coordinator Jason Semore – Key said he warned his remaining staff that “just because everyone is sitting here right now doesn’t mean that you should be comfortable that you’re going to remain here.” Handed the temporary play-calling duties, defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri could earn a look as the full-time defensive coordinator. After a promising start against Clemson – the Jackets limited the Tigers to 228 yards of offense, almost 200 yards below the Tech defense’s season average – he will continue his audition against two of the most explosive offenses in FBS.

“We want to put the best people in the building to give us the best chance for success and to learn from the things this year,” Key said Tuesday. The offensive line played much better against Clemson under assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey, who took over after the firing of offensive line coach Allen Mogridge.

Quarterbacks Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson, who rotated in the win over Clemson, could be competing for their 2027 roles. How those players and units perform against far better competition will say a lot about whether the win over Clemson was a random outlier or a recapture of lost mojo. “I’m realistic about where the program was at its peak and where it is now,” Jones said. “The peak (last year) was a little bit of noise, a little bit of false positive. But is this a false reading, too, on the negative side?”

A more competitive showing will send a message to fans and other stakeholders that Tech remains led by the coach who led the Jackets to 23 wins in his first three full seasons (2023-25) with a physical, disciplined style. Tuesday, Key was asked if the form that his team showed against Clemson was sustainable. In a winding response, he said that it was, that he built the program on discipline, toughness and controlling the line of scrimmage.

Glimpses had shown up at various points this season, but not with consistency. However, against Clemson, the team played with confidence that it hadn’t shown previously, even in the other ACC win against Duke. “I’m hoping this really injects another shot of confidence into these players,” Key said. It seemed telling for Key to say that he hoped for his players to have more confidence rather than a more definitive statement. In another part of his answer, when addressing the sustainability of his style, he said of its immediate viability – i.e., against Wake Forest – “time will tell.” Said Jones, “Brent just needs an opportunity to reset, and unfortunately, you don’t have that chance in the middle of the year.” For Tech supporters, Key’s reputation as a slayer of ranked ACC opponents must seem so far back that it was written in cursive.