Sports The Win Column: Intrastate basketball beef Plus: ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ SEC title opponents and Tech vs. Wake. Share

By Tyler Estep 42 minutes ago

TGIF, y’all. Lots of Georgia and Georgia Tech stuff today. Let’s start with hoops. ROUNDBALL RIVALRY Georgia’s Marcus “Smurf” Millender (left) takes on Georgia Tech’s Kam Craft during last season’s rivalry game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) The Dawgs and Jackets don’t face off on the football field for another eight days — but hate week’s already in full swing on the hardwood. Georgia Tech women’s basketball drew first blood, taking down Georgia 54-45 on Wednesday in Atlanta. The men get their chance tonight. Here’s what to know: 🐶 Georgia — 5-0 with an unprecedented win over North Carolina already under its belt — wants to prove last season’s brief NCAA Tournament appearance wasn’t a fluke. While the Bulldogs lost their leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, and center Somto Cyril to the transfer portal, guys like Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender are still around (and pacing the team in scoring, in that order). Kareem Stagg is pretty good, too.

🐝 Georgia Tech is a few weeks into its first season under head coach Scott Cross, who made a habit of winning 20-plus games during his seven-year stint at Troy. He already has the Jackets at 5-0 for the first time in two decades, though they’ve had a scare or two along the way. The names to watch here are forward Tylis Jordan (a sophomore transfer from Ole Miss and Tech’s leading scorer) and guard Kam Craft, who’s shooting 45.2% from three. But wait … there’s more. Win Column Data Man Rahul Deshpande and this rad-looking “radar chart” have you covered.

A lot going on here, I’ll admit.

Eight different stats, each charted according to where they rank in Division I. Georgia’s in red, Tech’s in blue and, as it says at the bottom, farther from the center is always better. A few takeaways: The squads are pretty similar when it comes to effective field goal percentage (a fancy stat that gives 3-pointers extra credit). Both are shooting about 7% better than they’re allowing opponents.

Thus far, Tech gets to the free-throw line about 13 more times per game than Georgia.

The Bulldogs turn the ball over on about 9% of their plays — a top-25 mark, nationally. Tech’s number (15.3%) is closer to the Division I median. Small sample size, of course, but it should be a good one. Tipoff arrives at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. OTHER GOOD STUFF TO KNOW 🚨 Today’s gift link is columnist Michael Cunningham’s Weekend Predictions. I won’t spoil his thoughts on Georgia and Georgia Tech, but he does like Georgia State to earn bowl eligibility.

🏈 Lots of high school football teams will travel lengthy distances for tonight’s second-round matchups — but none more than Ware County, which is 344 miles from opponent Dalton. 🏀 The Hawks got an impressive win in their first game without CJ McCollum. Rookie Kingston Flemings is questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup clash with Charlotte (7 p.m., Prime Video and Atlanta News First). Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. matinee with Detroit is Kids Day, and the first 2,000 young fans get a pair of Harry the Hawk slippers. They look like hawk feet. Sort of. 😬 Lots of the new Nicolas Cage-starring “Madden” movie was shot in Atlanta, including at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It’s apparently very bad, though. ⚾ ICYMI: Longtime theoretical Braves target Sonny Gray signed a two-year, $55 million deal with the Twins. Also, MLB owners want a salary cap and aren’t budging; lockout in T-minus 12 days.

LOOKING PAST THE GAMECOCKS Georgia coach Kirby Smart, looking nonplussed during his team’s blowout win over Missouri. (Jason Getz/AJC) Kirby Smart & Co. aren’t overlooking South Carolina. The 6-4 Gamecocks have proved they’re occasionally capable of good football (see: wins over Florida and Tennessee), and quarterback LaNorris Sellers appears poised to return after sitting out a particularly ugly loss at Arkansas. We’re allowed to overlook ‘em though! With a win against Carolina (7:30 p.m., ABC), the top-ranked Bulldogs clinch an appearance in the last-ever SEC championship game. It’d be their sixth straight trip to Atlanta, and a win would mark their third consecutive conference title. But who would the opponent be? Not everyone wraps up conference play this week, so things get a little squirrelly. But the primary players are Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.

A few basic scenarios, cribbed from our friends at DawgNation: 😵‍💫 If Alabama and Tennessee win out but Texas loses, Tennessee gets the bid (because it beat the Tide). 😵‍💫 If Alabama and Texas win out but Tennessee loses, Texas gets the bid (because it did better against common opponents). 😵‍💫 If Tennessee and Texas win out but Alabama loses, Texas gets the bid (because it beat the Vols). Alabama hosts Auburn next week, while Tennessee (vs. LSU, at Vandy) and Texas (vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M) both have two conference games left. If all of them win out, that’d create a three-way tie for second place — and force a tiebreaker based on their SEC opponents’ winning percentage.

Got all that? 🔗 Bonus linkage: Nate Frazier rising; Drew Bobo questionable YOUR UPSET PICK OF THE WEEK Our Win Column Upset Pick of the Week is decided, and it’s relevant to the prior discussion — because y’all voted for four-loss LSU to beat No. 9 Tennessee. At Neyland Stadium. Bold choice … or perhaps just Georgia fans wishing the worst upon a rival. ATHLETES VS. ‘GRAND THEFT AUTO’ Perhaps you’ve heard about the big new video game called “Grand Theft Auto VI.” It came out Thursday, has already made billions of dollars, and scores of athletes are already spending a tad too much time playing it (more in this gift link from The Athletic).

But will it show up on the field of play? We pulled the numbers from previous GTA iterations … and found the local college football teams have actually fared pretty well in their initial post-release contests. This goes back to 1998 and “GTA VI” is the first new installment in 13 years, so take the numbers for what you will. I thought it was fun though. (There’s also a joke in here somewhere about Georgia players and reckless real-life driving, but we’ll skip it this time.) SO WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH WAKE? Georgia Tech is feeling a little better about itself these days. “Brent Key said some version of ‘We played Georgia Tech football’ several times after the Clemson victory,” beat writer Fletcher Page told me.

“My read on the vibe around the Yellow Jackets this week is that, yes, you can diminish that performance by pointing to Clemson’s issues and quarterback injuries. But Tech earned that victory by playing to its identity: physical at the line of scrimmage, running the football and not allowing mistakes to turn into catastrophic problems.” They’ll need all that and then some Saturday. That’s when No. 11 Wake Forest comes to the Flats (noon, ESPN). The Demon Deacons have a strong shot at the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff — not to mention a quarterback, Gio Lopez, who’s gunning for an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. A few other data points (more here from Fletcher):