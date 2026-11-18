Four teams will be driving 300 miles or more for their second-round games this week.
The longest one-way trip will be Ware County’s drive from southeast Georgia to Dalton in the state’s northwest corner. That’s 344 miles.
The longest road trip in playoff history is believed to be Glynn Academy’s 377-mile drive to Rome’s Barron Stadium in the 2024 first round.
The average second-round trip this season is 138 miles.
Below are the road miles for each of the 64 second-round games.
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- 344: Ware County at Dalton
- 335: Charlton County at Bowdon
- 328: Northwest Whitfield at Cairo
- 300: Mitchell County at Trion
- 277: Richmond Hill at Brookwood
- 271: Bradwell Institute at East Paulding
- 267: Calvary Day at Greater Atlanta Christian
- 260: Savannah Christian at Mount Vernon
- 249: Roswell at Thomas County Central
- 248: Benedictine at Jefferson
- 237: Grayson at Lowndes
- 235: Hapeville Charter at Pierce County
- 225: East Coweta at Valdosta
- 223: McEachern at Colquitt County
- 214: Cook at Heard County
- 203: Kell at Lee County
- 202: Newnan at Coffee
- 193: Pepperell at Bleckley County
- 180: Fitzgerald at Social Circle
- 178: North Murray at Northeast