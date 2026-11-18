The longest road trip in playoff history is believed to be Glynn Academy’s 377-mile drive to Rome’s Barron Stadium in the 2024 first round. (Jason Getz/AJC file)

The average second-round trip this season is 138 miles.

The average second-round trip this season is 138 miles.

Four teams will be driving 300 miles or more for their second-round games this week.

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The longest one-way trip will be Ware County’s drive from southeast Georgia to Dalton in the state’s northwest corner. That’s 344 miles.

The longest road trip in playoff history is believed to be Glynn Academy’s 377-mile drive to Rome’s Barron Stadium in the 2024 first round.

The average second-round trip this season is 138 miles.

Below are the road miles for each of the 64 second-round games.