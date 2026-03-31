Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball starting center Somto Cyril to enter transfer portal Sophomore averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and an SEC-best 2.34 blocks per game for the Bulldogs last season. Georgia center Somto Cyril (right) — pictured stealing the ball against Cincinnati in a December game — joins Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and forward Dylan James in announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

A third Georgia basketball player has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, as center Somto Cyril will look to finish his career elsewhere. Cyril shared the news on Instagram. The sophomore led the SEC in blocks last season with 2.34 per game. He averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

RELATED What UGA basketball will do to ‘reshape’ amid challenges it faces to elevate Cyril, who started 32 of the Bulldogs’ 33 games, did not have a strong finish to the season. In just 12 minutes against Saint Louis, Cyril had zero points and one rebound in a 102-77 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Georgia was outscored by 32 points while Cyril was on the floor. The Bulldogs are losing fellow center Justin Abson this offseason, as he exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson and forward Dylan James have also announced their plans to transfer. The Bulldogs went 22-11, making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive time under coach Mike White. Georgia used the portal to flip the team’s roster last offseason, after it saw Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft and lead guard Silas Demary Jr. leave for UConn. Replacing Cyril won’t be easy, particularly since the Bulldogs have not signed any high school prospects. Georgia does bring back Jackson McVey at center, but he did not appear in any games last season.

Any additions to the frontcourt will have to come via the portal, which will be open April 7-21.