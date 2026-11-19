Georgia Entertainment Scene John Madden biopic, shot in Atlanta, gets sacked by critics The movie was dubbed ‘vapid, unfunny and clunky’ on Rotten Tomatoes. Share Christian Bale plays Al Davis and Nicolas Cage is John Madden in a new biopic "Madden" set in Oakland, California but shooting in Atlanta. (Chuck Zlotnick/Courtesy of Amazon Prime)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago

Amazon’s “Madden,” a new star-studded film shot in metro Atlanta featuring Nicolas Cage as John Madden, is getting sacked by movie critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes collective critics’ score on Thursday was an abysmal 19%. “A vapid, unfunny and clunky biopic that feels more like an extended ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch with choppy editing,” wrote Avi Offer, a “Tomatometer approved critic” from NYC Movie Guru. The film, directed by Oscar-nominated David O. Russell (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”), features a cavalcade of A-list stars. Related Story Which movies shot in Georgia have made the most money since 2008? October 25, 2026 Besides Cage as Madden, Oscar winner Christian Bale plays football executive and coach Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn is Madden’s wife Virginia, John Mulaney portrays Electronic Arts executive Trip Hawkins and Sienna Miller is Davis’ wife Carol Sagal Davis. The producers created a fictional character played by Shane Gillis as a fan close to the Madden family.

Matt Donato of the AV Club went hard on the football analogies, giving the film a D+: “It’s not like Russell fumbles on the goal line: he muffs the opening kickoff, blows his ACL, and gets carted off the field.”

Tim Grierson of Screen International was only mildly nicer: “Although the film covers fertile terrain, Russell’s glib approach quickly irritates as there’s nothing beneath the superficial flashiness.” And Robert Daniels on Roger Ebert’s film review site gave it a thumbs down, saying it “has the woebegone quality of a cheap biography destined to fill Goodwill bins,” deeming it “the nadir of Russell’s career.” Paul Barlow, an Atlanta background actor in the movie who shows up as a reporter jostling to get Madden’s attention, felt the critics were too tough on the film. “It’s supposed to be sort of campy, almost a comedy,” he told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “I think the critics were expecting a real biography with a lot of seriousness. This is obviously not that version.”

The movie used Center Parc Stadium, home of the Georgia State Panthers, for many of its football scenes. Other filming spots include the Yaarab Shrine Center in Midtown, the clinical research facility CenExel Atlanta GA, Brandi’s World Famous Hot Dogs in Marietta, the Fox Theatre and the Atlanta Unbound Academy. The film’s home base was Shadowbox Studios.

The AJC reached out to Amazon earlier this month to speak to actors, an executive producer or a location scout. An Amazon publicist Tuesday said nobody was available

While some of the stars like Cage and Bale have done press for the movie, Sean McNulty of Hollywood industry publication The Ankler believed Amazon’s marketing push was relatively muted considering the film’s star power. “It’s kind of confounding me,” said McNulty in a story titled “Did Amazon Bench ‘Madden’ Movie?” “I watched NBC’s Sunday Night Football game in its entirety; I saw nothing. I was watching the one o’clock game on Fox, here and there. Fox was John Madden’s longtime broadcast home. Again, nothing; and if it was on there, I apologize for not seeing it.” He also noticed that Mulaney during his “SNL” hosting gig last Saturday didn’t mention the movie at all. “That’s baffling,” McNulty said. “That never happens.” The movie focuses on Madden coaching the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s and his friendship with Davis. After leaving coaching, Madden became a popular TV football commentator and played an influential role in the creation of the iconic “Madden NFL” video game series.

He died in 2021 at age 85.