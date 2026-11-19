Georgia center Drew Bobo (left) blocks Florida defensive lineman Jamari Lyons on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. As for this week’s game against South Carolina, Bobo is listed as questionable on the SEC’s initial availability report. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Additional availability report will be provided Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Additional availability report will be provided Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

ATHENS — Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo against Missouri.

As for this week’s game against South Carolina, Bobo is listed as questionable on the SEC’s initial availability report.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over the Tigers that Bobo was dealing with a minor issue that he had played through in recent games. The Bulldogs were hopeful to get him back.

In his place started second-year offensive lineman Cortez Smith. It was his first career start.

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“He did some good things,” Smart said. “Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. (Glenn) Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round.