ATHENS — Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo against Missouri.
As for this week’s game against South Carolina, Bobo is listed as questionable on the SEC’s initial availability report.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over the Tigers that Bobo was dealing with a minor issue that he had played through in recent games. The Bulldogs were hopeful to get him back.
In his place started second-year offensive lineman Cortez Smith. It was his first career start.
“He did some good things,” Smart said. “Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. (Glenn) Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round.
In speaking of Smith, Smart again reiterated the hope that Bobo could return to action.
“This week, hopefully Drew will be able to go and be able to play, but if he’s not, Cortez is in a good spot. He’s gaining confidence,” Smart said. “He’s played in some tough environments in our practices as well.”
Even without Bobo, Georgia’s offensive line excelled. Juan Gaston won the SEC’s offensive lineman of the week honors, as the Bulldogs ran for 182 yards and five touchdowns against Missouri.
As for the rest of the availability report, outside linebacker Amaris Williams was listed as out. He has not played in a game this year for the Bulldogs after transferring in from Auburn.
As for South Carolina, quarterback LaNorris Sellers was not listed, indicating he’s available to play. Of course, Sellers was not listed on last week’s availability for South Carolina and he did not play against Arkansas.
Smart knows just how dangerous Sellers can be.
“I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it,” Smart said. “I mean, it’s just, you never know when it’s going to happen.”
Star South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart is listed as questionable, as is wide receiver Nyck Harbor.
An additional availability report will be provided Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.
Saturday’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. EST start.
Georgia football injury report
- Center Drew Bobo: questionable, back
- Outside linebacker Amaris Williams: out, knee