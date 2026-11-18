Sophomore Tylis Jordan had 21 points for Georgia Tech in Tuesday's win over Norfolk State.

Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2006-07 season.

Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2006-07 season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kam Craft scored 25 points and Tylis Jordan scored 21 points and Georgia Tech beat Norfolk State 93-79 on Tuesday night.

Víctor Valdés scored 17 points and Courtland Muldrew 16 for the 5-0 Yellow Jackets, who last started a season with that record in the 2006-07 season, which led to a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Skyers led Norfolk State (2-4) with a career-high 31 points, Bahsil Laster scored 13 points and reserves Jahki Gupton and Chris Walker each scored 10.

Seeking to avoid a second-straight upset scare, the Yellow Jackets came out of the locker room and turned a 44-32 deficit into a 52-49 lead following a 20-5 run in a little more than five minutes.