ATLANTA (AP) — Kam Craft scored 25 points and Tylis Jordan scored 21 points and Georgia Tech beat Norfolk State 93-79 on Tuesday night.
Víctor Valdés scored 17 points and Courtland Muldrew 16 for the 5-0 Yellow Jackets, who last started a season with that record in the 2006-07 season, which led to a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Jordan Skyers led Norfolk State (2-4) with a career-high 31 points, Bahsil Laster scored 13 points and reserves Jahki Gupton and Chris Walker each scored 10.
Seeking to avoid a second-straight upset scare, the Yellow Jackets came out of the locker room and turned a 44-32 deficit into a 52-49 lead following a 20-5 run in a little more than five minutes.
Georgia Tech edged UNC Asheville 75-74 on Saturday.
Kaden Bailey’s 3-pointer with 9:55 left gave Georgia Tech its first double-digit advantage at 67-55. But over the next five minutes, the Spartans reeled in Georgia Tech and got within 75-69 after a three-point play from Skyers with 4:51 to go but they never got closer.
Valdes’ 3-pointer with 4:18 left in the first half brought Georgia Tech within 31-28, and Jordan made two foul shots a little more than 30 seconds later to reduce the deficit to a point.
But the Spartans proceeded on a 13-2 run with Laster scoring five points and Gupton four down the stretch. Norfolk State finished shooting 19 -of-39 (49%) before the break and led by 12.
Up next
Norfolk State: Hosts UNC Wilmington on Saturday.
Georgia Tech: Hosts Georgia on Friday in the sixth of its eight-game homestand.