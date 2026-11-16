Georgia Bulldogs Georgia tailback Nate Frazier lifts ground game, responds to adversity Frazier provides key spark down the stretch in ground game. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier eludes a tackle attempt by Missouri defensive end Darris Smith during the first half of an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Athens. Georgia defeated Missouri 48-21. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 9 minutes ago

ATHENS — Nate Frazier is emerging as the best football version of himself right on time. Frazier, the starting tailback for No. 1-ranked Georgia, has finally shaken off the rib injury that sidelined and slowed him and is ascending. “Everybody goes through injury, it’s a part of the game, it’s what you signed up for,” said Frazier, who was also knocked out of Georgia’s 39-34 Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss last season. Related Story SEC stock report: Georgia keeps winning amid league drama “Personally, I don’t think about it anymore, I just thank God I’m healthy now and I’m on the field. If you’ve had (rib injury) before, you know it’s tough, but I’m happy I’m healthy now.”

Frazier, whose upright running style led to him taking more hits than necessary, appears to have adjusted his style to prevent injuries and fumbles. Frazier, no doubt, learned a lesson last season after being benched on the heels of a costly fumble in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 home loss to Alabama. Related Story Georgia takes Nate Frazier off injury report, Alabama tight end on the mend October 10, 2026 Such adversity is part of the game, and the developmental program, and the excitable Frazier has proven resilient enough to emerge as a key cog in Kirby Smart’s offense.

Frazier, recently projected among the top five tailback prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, has led the Bulldogs in each of the past three games:

• Vs. Florida, 12 carries, 67 yards, TD

• At Ole Miss, 16 carries, 107 yards • Vs. Missouri, 14 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs And yet, there’s still room for the kind of improvement Frazier signed up for when he chose to play at Georgia, hence the sideline chewing the talented back received from Smart during a viral exchange during the Missouri game. Related Story Georgia big favorite under lights against dangerous South Carolina “It’s nothing personal, he’s like this to everybody, this man has been the same way since he been the head coach here, probably since he was an assistant at Alabama,” Frazier said. “Who cares, grow up, you’re playing football.

“If you’re playing this game, and being soft, and you don’t want to be coached like this, don’t play the game.”

Frazier, like Stetson Bennett IV and many others before him, feeds off Smart’s intense coaching. “It’s not that big of a deal, you come to Georgia to get coached,” Frazier explained. “I want to get better, I want to be coached. I listen to the message.” It has worked, as Frazier’s top-form running and strong pass protection have played a big role in the Bulldogs playing their best football in years in the most recent three-game stretch. Frazier, the team leader in carries (77) and second to Dwight Phillips Jr. in rushing yardage (547-476 yards), credits the offensive line for much of his success.

“It’s all you can ask for, you get through holes and seams, that’s what we all want,” Frazier said. “I’m just thankful to have the line I have. It’s not easy to block those 6-foot-5, 335-pound, 350-pound dudes every single week.”