Atlanta Hawks Dort, Wiggins return to OKC and deliver from 3 as Hawks down Thunder Okongwu’s 28 points led Hawks to 117-112 win. Share Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (2) passes the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash/AP)

By Lauren Williams 54 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Hawks wrapped up their outing in the Midwest, returning to Atlanta following a 117-112 win over the Thunder on Wednesday night at Paycom Center. In what was the return of Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins to their old stomping grounds, they delivered some big shots to help the Hawks to a win over their former club. Wiggins and Dort played through the emotions that came with returning to the club that took a chance on them. But the Thunder fan base welcomed them back, warmly applauding Wiggins when the PA announcer said his name in the starting lineup.

Thunder fans got to their feet and showered Wiggins with applause and cheers during the first timeout of the game as a tribute video played on the jumbotron. Then the sound of “Luuuuuuuu” rang through the arena when Dort approached the scorer’s table to step in for his first stint of the game. They sang his name once again when his tribute video played ahead of the second quarter and again when he knocked down shots from 3. Quick stats: Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu had 28 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Hawks in scoring. Wiggins had 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3, while Dort had 16 points off the bench and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 19. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points.

Key moment The Hawks were on the ropes when they opened the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s outing. The Thunder tied the game at 83 at the end of the third quarter, but the Hawks reset between the frames. Wiggins and Dort got some big shots, then Wiggins again, which gave them breathing room in the fourth.

Highlight play Okongwu was the Hawks’ best shooter in the first half. If the ball found him on the perimeter and he had space, Okongwu would let the ball fly. He finished the first half 4-of-9 from deep. His final two jumpers in the first half helped the Hawks build a 13-point lead. Up next