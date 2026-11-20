Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 Georgia football feeding off expectations in title pursuit Players say they’re focused on their next game, but title shot stays in the back of their minds. Share Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion (right) reacts after scoring on a 12-yard touchdown reception with Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (left) during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia football players appear to be having too much fun dominating the competition to be wearing down. This, despite what conventional wisdom might have suggested would happen with the SEC going to a nine-game league schedule. “We look at each game as a challenge, but we want to be the best ‘us’ we can be, and we strive to work for that,” UGA defensive tackle Elijah Griffin said. “A lot of guys on the defense, we just want to go out there and have fun and enjoy each other. I’ve started to see we are more connected and we play more together and we go out there and have fun.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will have that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against No. 21 South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks see playing a No. 1-ranked team as a great opportunity for their team, as most programs would, putting a bigger target on Georgia’s back.

But as it turns out, the Bulldogs seem to be feeding off their top ranking, embracing the concept of taking their place among legacy UGA championship teams.

Related Story How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina football: TV channel, streaming info November 19, 2026 “ ... When I first got here I got a chance to play with some great receivers, and they were on some national championship teams here at Georgia,” Georgia receiver London Humphreys said. “We talk about the standard all the time here, and when they were playing to that standard. They were winning championships as well, so we are always striving for that and working for that.”

Humphrey said he’d love to text his former teammate, Arian Smith, and say, ‘Hey, I have a national championship, too.’“ But first things first — South Carolina is on deck, then Georgia Tech, and likely a trip to the SEC Championship game. “That (national championship) is far in the future,” Humphreys said. “So we have to worry about this game. But yes, there’s definitely a motivation (to win a title) there.”

Griffin said the same thing. Related Story Weekend Predictions: Sellers gives South Carolina a shot against Georgia November 19, 2026 “I do believe that (the national championship) is a motivator, but like I said, we just want to be the best team that we can be as of right now,” Griffin said. “The best team of 2026. Just go out there and have fun and play with our brothers.”