Georgia Bulldogs How Georgia football can clinch a spot in SEC championship game this weekend The No. 1 Bulldogs know what they have to do to clinch a spot in the conference title game. Share Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden prepares for the snap against Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. The Bulldogs may face the Crimson Tide again in the championship game, but other matchups are at play. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 59 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s path to the SEC championship is simple and straightforward. Win on Saturday at No. 21 South Carolina, and the No. 1 Bulldogs will play in the final installment of the conference championship game. Georgia has dominated its past three SEC foes and will look to continue that trend this week against a South Carolina team that may be without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Related Story Georgia football CFP path looks ‘Peachy’ if Bulldogs stay No. 1 November 18, 2026 “They do an incredible job with a good game day atmosphere and, you know, make it exciting for really both teams in terms of the environment you get to play in,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s why you come to the SEC, to get a chance to play in those kind of games.”

The Bulldogs could lose to the Gamecocks and still find their way to Atlanta, however, through numerous tiebreaker scenarios. If Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee each finish with two conference losses, Georgia and Tennessee would play for the SEC championship by way of Alabama having lost to both the Bulldogs and Volunteers. Alabama has just one SEC game left, against Auburn next week. The Volunteers are underdogs against LSU this week before facing Vanderbilt next week.

Texas is also in the mix with just two SEC setbacks. Georgia has a leg up on the Longhorns, though, because Texas’ losses came against Florida and Oklahoma, two teams Georgia beat with ease.

But, there remains a scenario in which Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all finish with 7-2 conference records.

The conference tiebreaker at that point would be opponents’ conference winning percentage. Georgia and Alabama have an identical .471 mark, while Tennessee is just behind at .463. Texas is a bit more off the pace at .421. Related Story New College Football Playoff rankings released; Georgia stays No. 1 November 18, 2026 There are two games this week that will significantly affect all four teams’ opponents’ winning percentage. Oklahoma visits Texas A&M, with a Texas A&M win greatly helping the other three SEC championship game contenders. Georgia beat Oklahoma 41-13, but it did not face Texas A&M. There is also the Missouri-Kentucky game. A Tigers win over the Wildcats benefits Georgia, but also benefits Texas, which beat Missouri 34-20 earlier this season. Kentucky lost to both Tennessee and Alabama.

Lastly, there is a scenario in which Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma all finish tied in second place with three conference losses. In that hypothetical, Georgia would play Alabama after the application of multiple tiebreakers. Related Story Who’s the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC? November 17, 2026 Winning the SEC may not mean as much as it used to, though. The Bulldogs have done so in each of the past two seasons, only to lose their first College Football Playoff game. Injuries sustained during the SEC championship game in both years have hurt Georgia entering the College Football Playoff.