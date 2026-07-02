Atlanta Hawks Don’t worry about Hawks not making major moves like Heat, Raptors, Sixers They still can move up in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court after a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Milwaukee. The Bucks traded their franchise icon to the Miami Heat. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 8 minutes ago Share

Three Eastern Conference teams have loaded up to take their shot at the defending NBA champion Knicks. The Heat are adding two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo next to defensive ace Bam Adebayo. The Raptors are bringing back Kawhi Leonard. The Sixers are stealing Jaylen Brown from the Celtics. Meanwhile, next season’s Hawks roster will look a lot like the one that surged late last season before getting steamrolled by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. That might be disconcerting for Hawks fans who see East rivals getting lots of help from the outside.

It shouldn’t be a big worry. Steady improvement by the Hawks should be enough for them to climb into the East’s top four in 2026-27. The Hawks finished sixth in the East last season. They were 19-5 after coach Quin Snyder changed the starting lineup and fully integrated veteran newcomers into the rotation. It’s reasonable to believe that All-NBA Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and others will raise their level after the Knicks showed them the gap between a good team and a contender. The Hawks won’t improve in one year to get on New York’s level.

The idea is to finish higher in the East and get at least one home playoff series while avoiding the Knicks, Raptors and 76ers in the first round. The Raps are going to be better with Leonard, and the Sixers will get a big net gain from swapping declining Paul George for All-NBA wing Brown.

The Hawks can emerge as the best of the rest of the East. Yes, that includes Miami. It’s foolish to underestimate Erik Spoelstra — no coach gets more out of their roster — but I don’t see Antetokounmpo making the Heat contenders. Antetokounmpo is a top-five player when healthy. But he played just 36 games last season, and it’s been a long time since he made it through an entire playoff series. That’s always going to be an issue because of his physical style. Antetokounmpo also is an awkward fit alongside Adebayo. They are both bruising forwards who like to hunt shots in the midrange area of the court. How is that going to work? To get Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr., the Heat gave up four players who fit well with Adebayo: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware. That’s a lot of depth, shooting and size out the door. Pat Riley will never stop pushing in his chips, but he’ll only have about $16.5 million to add at least three more players to fill out the roster. The Celtics took a hit to their reputation as a well-run franchise with the Brown debacle. They boxed themselves in when they offered him in trade for Antetokounmpo and didn’t get the deal done. They ended up sending him away for George, who has looked washed up for the past two seasons.