Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks, coach Quin Snyder agree to contract extension

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the extension for Snyder, who guided the Hawks to their first playoff appearance in two years.
Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder reacts during the first half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder reacts during the first half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

The Hawks are bringing back coach Quin Snyder.

A league source confirmed Monday that the Hawks and Snyder agreed to a multiyear extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Snyder, 59, finished his fourth season in Atlanta, guiding the Hawks to a 46-36 record, including a playoff appearance. The Hawks fell to the Knicks in six games in the first round, taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals ahead of the Knicks’ run of 13 straight wins.

Snyder was 10-11 in his first season in 2022-23, followed by 36 wins in 2023-24, and then 40 victories last season before finding success this season.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Hawks photos from Onsi Saleh news conference 09/26/25
NBA

Hawks give GM Onsi Saleh a promotion and a contract extension

NBA

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson earns All-NBA honors after career-best season

Hawks’ blowout loss to Knicks doesn’t look as bad in hindsight

Keep Reading

Knicks coach Mike Brown again finds himself reveling in a long playoff win streak

Big market, small market, same NBA Finals stage: How the Knicks and Spurs got here so differently

Featured

Midtown MARTA

MARTA shooting suspect arrested after weekend search

BULLDOGS

Georgia baseball makes College World Series after wild win in extra innings

Week after surviving wedding helicopter crash, widow speaks at husband’s funeral