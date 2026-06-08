Hawks, coach Quin Snyder agree to contract extension

Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder reacts during the first half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the extension for Snyder, who guided the Hawks to their first playoff appearance in two years.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the extension for Snyder, who guided the Hawks to their first playoff appearance in two years.

A league source confirmed Monday that the Hawks and Snyder agreed to a multiyear extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Snyder, 59, finished his fourth season in Atlanta, guiding the Hawks to a 46-36 record, including a playoff appearance. The Hawks fell to the Knicks in six games in the first round, taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals ahead of the Knicks’ run of 13 straight wins.

Snyder was 10-11 in his first season in 2022-23, followed by 36 wins in 2023-24, and then 40 victories last season before finding success this season.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.