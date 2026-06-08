Hawks, coach Quin Snyder agree to contract extension

The Hawks are bringing back coach Quin Snyder.
A league source confirmed Monday that the Hawks and Snyder agreed to a multiyear extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The Hawks are bringing back coach Quin Snyder.
A league source confirmed Monday that the Hawks and Snyder agreed to a multiyear extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Snyder, 59, finished his fourth season in Atlanta, guiding the Hawks to a 46-36 record, including a playoff appearance. The Hawks fell to the Knicks in six games in the first round, taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals ahead of the Knicks’ run of 13 straight wins.
Snyder was 10-11 in his first season in 2022-23, followed by 36 wins in 2023-24, and then 40 victories last season before finding success this season.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.