Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher doesn’t feel like the same player from a year ago

Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher has nothing but a positive outlook on the season ahead.
After a season in which the first-year player finished second in Rookie of the Year award voting, Risacher looks forward to what the team has ahead
It helps that the game continues to slow down for Risacher as he gains experience. While his stats toward the end of his rookie season provided external affirmation that he was improving, Risacher can acknowledge it within himself that he got better.
“I feel like during the last season, I improved a lot, and I feel like I got better every day,” Risacher said. “After every game, I was just being a better player. And the game started to slow down a little bit. I played good games at the end of the year. Also, with the offseason, with the (French) national team, I was able to work on me, on my body, on my game. And I feel like I’m not the same player that I used to be. I’m not the same player that I was when I came to Atlanta one year ago.
“So, I just feel like this whole process, it’s been an accomplishment for me, to be able to work on me and be in the gym all summer playing with the national team. It’s been a great process for me, and I feel like it’s going to help me a lot for the season.”
The 20-year-old may have stumbled in the team’s exhibition opener Oct. 6 against the Rockets, but he looked like he figured things out in the team’s exhibition game Saturday against the Grizzlies. He had 16 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal Saturday after scoring nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in the exhibition opener.
“I’m super excited about what we’re building as a team, same as last year,” Risacher said following practice Tuesday. “I love my teammates; they’re great players. I love playing with them. I love playing in this philosophy.
“So, I’m just super excited about this new season, and I feel like we’re gonna be a tough team to beat, and we just gotta keep building, keep trusting each other, keep playing together, keep sharing the ball and keep running fast. And I think we’re gonna be good.”
The Hawks finished with the third-fastest pace in the NBA last season. This year, it’s still a part of their formula for success.
It helps that the Hawks have Jalen Johnson back in the mix after missing much of last season following shoulder surgery. Johnson can disrupt defenses with his speed and athleticism, but Risacher’s instincts to move off the ball factor into their pace as well.
Risacher — who along with most of the Hawks’ regulars sat out Monday’s 119-118 exhibition game win against the Heat — is often among the first down the floor with Johnson, taking advantage of the Hawks’ fast breaks and finishing with dunks.
So, the Hawks will look to use the added size from center Kristaps Porzingis, as well as Nickeil Alexander-Walker off the bench, to play disruptively on the defensive end.
“I just trying to do what coach (Quin Snyder) told me, which is play fast,” Risacher said. “And I feel like that must be the philosophy of this team. We want to play fast. We want to play with space.
“And I just think about what I have to do to play hard on defense, so we can run the floor, running fast and finishing those types of possessions. It’s just super exciting the way we’ve been playing. And I feel like that’s going to be one of our strengths for this season — to be able play fast and with a lot of aggressive activity.”