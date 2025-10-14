Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher doesn’t feel like the same player from a year ago

Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher — pictured posing during media day last month — sat out along with most of Atlanta's regulars in Monday's 119-118 win over the Heat. In Atlanta's previous game agains the Grizzlies, Risacher scored 16 points. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Forward says he’s excited about what Atlanta is building as he himself builds off his first year and his time with French national team.

After a season in which the first-year player finished second in Rookie of the Year award voting, Risacher looks forward to what the team has ahead

It helps that the game continues to slow down for Risacher as he gains experience. While his stats toward the end of his rookie season provided external affirmation that he was improving, Risacher can acknowledge it within himself that he got better.

“I feel like during the last season, I improved a lot, and I feel like I got better every day,” Risacher said. “After every game, I was just being a better player. And the game started to slow down a little bit. I played good games at the end of the year. Also, with the offseason, with the (French) national team, I was able to work on me, on my body, on my game. And I feel like I’m not the same player that I used to be. I’m not the same player that I was when I came to Atlanta one year ago.

“So, I just feel like this whole process, it’s been an accomplishment for me, to be able to work on me and be in the gym all summer playing with the national team. It’s been a great process for me, and I feel like it’s going to help me a lot for the season.”