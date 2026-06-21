Hawks, CJ McCollum agree to terms for extension, source says

Hawks guard CJ McCollum celebrates with teammates after Atlanta's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series in April. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta went 19-4 with McCollum starting after the All-Star break.

Atlanta went 19-4 with McCollum starting after the All-Star break.

The Hawks have retained one of their top free agents. The team and veteran guard CJ McCollum have agreed to a one-year extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN first reported the agreed-upon extension, which is worth $21 million.

The Hawks acquired McCollum in January ahead of last season’s trade deadline in a deal that sent former franchise star Trae Young to the Wizards.

The team initially brought McCollum off the bench before bumping him intothe starting unit after the All-Star break. The Hawks went 19-4 with McCollum as a starter through the end of the regular season and a playoff berth that bypassed the Play-In Tournament for the first time in four seasons.