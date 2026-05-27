Atlanta Hawks Hawks give GM Onsi Saleh a promotion and a contract extension Saleh finished second in the voting for the NBA’s executive of the year. Hawks GM Onsi Saleh speaks at a press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

By Lauren Williams 29 minutes ago Share

The Hawks have committed to their front office leadership. On Wednesday, the team gave general manager Onsi Saleh a contract extension while also promoting him to president of basketball operations. The move comes one year after the team promoted Saleh to general manager after another round of shuffling in its front office.

It also allows the Hawks to continue building on their most successful season in five years. The Hawks finished the regular season 46-36 and bypassed the NBA’s play-in tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season. “I have such tremendous gratitude for the trust and partnership that the Resslers have shown me since my first day in Atlanta,” Saleh said in a statement provided by the team. “They have provided all the resources necessary for our front office to continue methodically building our program into one of the NBA’s elite. It’s an honor to lead this team, and I take seriously my responsibility to deliver for Hawks fans — I could not be more excited for what is ahead for our franchise." Saleh finished second in voting for the NBA’s executive of the year behind Celtics president Brad Stevens. The moves Saleh made included acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who won the NBA Most Improved Player Award, and trading former franchise star Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Saleh helped to improve the Hawks’ roster while also providing the team with financial flexibility for the future. He acquired several players on team-friendly deals or expiring contracts, leaving the Hawks with room to make upgrades this summer.

“Onsi possesses a rare combination of valuable leadership qualities and a clear vision that will position our franchise to compete at a championship level,” Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said in a statement. “He is a gifted communicator and talent evaluator, widely respected by his peers within the NBA community. “He has already demonstrated a level of decisiveness and acumen that has changed the trajectory of our organization, and we are delighted to have him lead our basketball operations for a very long time.” Saleh becomes the team’s first president of basketball operations since the departure of Travis Schlenk at the end of 2022. The team had promoted Landry Fields to general manager but never elevated him to the top job. Last April, the Hawks relieved Fields of his duties before promoting Saleh from assistant general manager. At the time, they announced they had hired a firm to search for a new president of basketball operations. They never made a move and Saleh handled those duties, like the decision to move back in last year’s NBA draft in exchange for a first-round draft pick from the Pelicans. That pick became the No. 8 overall selection in next month’s NBA draft. The Hawks selected Asa Newell with 2025’s 23rd pick.