Dyson Daniels unlocking more tools

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels shoots against Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Atlanta.

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has put together a strong season. Yes, Daniels has not shot the ball as well as his first season with the Hawks. Yes, Daniels has had one of his worst seasons (13.2% 3-point field goal percentage) as a shooter.

But outside of his struggles beyond the arc, Daniels has had one of the best all-around seasons. In 62 games, Daniels had averaged 11.5 points per contest while shooting 50.7% from the floor. Much of that has come from Daniels' emergence as one of the Hawks' best offensive rebounders. The Hawks have put an increased emphasis on their players crashing the glass, as they look to generate more possessions each night. This season, Daniels has averaged 2.2 offensive rebounds per game, tied for the highest average on the team. Daniels has grabbed 6.5% of the Hawks' missed field goals, the 13th-best mark among wings in the NBA this season. "I think one thing I'm always in a position to crash, you know, being the dunker in the corner and stuff like that," Daniels said. "So they want us to crash. Like, why not? Because more possessions. (Hawks coach) Quin's (Snyder) been talking about the possession game a lot lately — less turnovers and more offensive rebounds.

“And we had turnovers (Saturday night), but I think just being able to get in there, crash; if I can grab it, grab it. If not, tip it out, try to get it to our advantage. I mean, those extra possessions are killers when you kick out (for) 3s and stuff like that. They’re backbreakers. So just trying to do my part there and get as many as I can.”

Daniels' efforts on the offensive glass have become one of the more underrated parts of his game this season. But his work as a ballhandler and facilitator has not gone unnoticed this year. The Hawks did not sign a true point guard last summer because they had always planned to use a committee of players to handle minutes when former guard Trae Young went to the bench. Then Young suffered an MCL sprain that ended up limiting him to five games in a Hawks uniform before the team dealt him to the Wizards in January. Young's absence ended up speeding up the Hawks' need to figure out how to make their staff of playmakers work. Now, with 17 games left in the regular season, Daniels averages the second-most assists behind All-Star forward Jalen Johnson. Through 62 games, Daniels is averaging a career-best 6.2 assists. Roughly 24% of the Hawks' shot attempts this season have come off assists from Daniels. His dishes have generated on average 16.1 points per game, the 22nd-most in the NBA this season.

But Daniels's confidence has really shone over the Hawks' recent seven-game win streak. Over the last seven outings, Daniels has had 50 assists to just four turnovers. "Dyson has been huge for us, not just over this winning streak, but the whole year," Johnson said. "Dyson brings pretty much every aspect to the game, and he's somebody that is just always willing to get better and always willing to learn. "So obviously, those (50 assists to four turnovers), it's insane. It's just a testament to the work, and obviously, we need him to keep being big for us." Over the last seven games, Daniels looks to his teammates have generated 19.5 points per game, the 10th-most in that stretch. "He's just been steady," Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. "Just been really steady. He gets to the paint at will, and he's poised.