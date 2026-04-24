Hawks’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker wins NBA’s Most Improved Player Award

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker reacts to making a 3-point shot during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks lost to the Bucks 112-110. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The league announced the results of the regular-season awards on Friday, ahead of its slate of playoff games.

Alexander-Walker finished the regular season with a career year in his first season with the Hawks. Through 78 games, he averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His scoring went up by 11.4 points per game, the third-highest increase from one season to the next in the past 25 seasons, according to the Hawks, via Elias Sports Bureau.

The 27-year-old has upped his scoring without a decline in his 3-point efficiency. He took a higher volume of 3-point attempts (8.1) and made 39.9%.

“I think sometimes we think about development occurring in younger players, so to speak, and it does, certainly, and probably statistically, that arc is greater the younger you are,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said on Friday. “But it’s really it’s not the case. Anyone, hopefully all of us, you’re always growing and developing. But I think it takes a unique player, a unique person, to be that focused on it.”

Hawks teammate Dyson Daniels won the award last year, becoming the second player in franchise history to earn the honor. With Alexander-Walker’s win, the Hawks became the first team to have consecutive winners since the award’s creation in the 1985-86 season.