Atlanta Hawks Hawks select Houston’s Kingston Flemings with No. 8 overall pick Atlanta adds a young guard to bolster backcourt. Houston guard Kingston Flemings (4) directs his teammates during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Houston. (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Lauren Williams Updated 2 minutes ago Share

The pick is in, and it went as many mock drafts projected. The Hawks selected Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft. “It’s been great,” Flemings told reporters via Zoom. “I mean, sitting there and anxious the whole time, waiting to hear my name called up. I mean, as soon as my name was called by the Hawks, I was excited. “And I’ve always been a part of winning, and going to the Hawks and other winning organizations is really important to me. I mean, I just thought back to all the hard days I had been working out, and I’m finally here. I’m excited to go and play.”

Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 38.7% on 3-pointers at Houston. In Flemings, the Hawks get a solid young decision-maker who has the aggressive mindset to get to the basket. The Hawks explored their options up to the final moment, with reports circulating that the team continued to field potential trade calls for the No. 8 pick. But they opted to take the 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard, who can grow alongside their young core. Though some have worried about Flemings’ size, the guard has explosive athleticism and a quick first step. That burst of speed allows him to get across halfcourt quickly, which will benefit the Hawks’ transition game. Plus, Flemings had the skills to pick up defenders in isolation, something the Hawks didn’t have last season. His ability change direction, which combined with his speed gives the Hawks another player who can energize a stagnant offense.

“I think winning,” Flemings said when asked what separated him from other guards in this draft class. “I think being able to touch the paint, and I think adaptability, also my defense.

“I think any team I play on, I can adapt on it, whether that’s playing on ball, playing off ball; I can guard one of the best players, whether they’re a guard, so I think really maybe being adaptive. I can be a catch-and-shoot, 3-and-D. I can be a lead guard. “I can be an off-ball player, so I think all the guards in this class have talent in different ways, but I think me, just my ability to adapt and really show my game a lot in different ways, that’s why I’m different.” Here’s how the first eight picks unfolded: 1. Wizards - AJ Dybantsa (Brigham Young) 2. Jazz - Darryn Peterson (Kansas)