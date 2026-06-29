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Hawks decline Kuminga’s team option, forward now an unrestricted free agent

Atlanta could still bring the 23-year-old back on a new deal.
Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga — pictured during Atlanta's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in April — averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 36 games last season with the Hawks and Warriors. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga — pictured during Atlanta's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in April — averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 36 games last season with the Hawks and Warriors. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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42 minutes ago

The Hawks have declined to pick up the team option on forward Jonathan Kuminga, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Now, the 23-year-old enters unrestricted free agency.

ESPN reported the news first. The option was worth $24.3 million, and the team reportedly explored several trade scenarios with the forward before declining the option.

Though the Hawks have not exercised the team option, they could still negotiate terms to bring him back on a different deal.

In declining the option, the Hawks now have access to all of the $15 million allotted to their nontaxpayer midlevel exception. The Hawks also now sit $27 million below the luxury tax and $35 million below the first apron.

That financial flexibility allows the Hawks to explore another potential deal since they have Kuminga’s Bird rights, meaning they can exceed the salary cap to retain their own free agent.

The Hawks could sign Kuminga to an even team-friendlier deal over a longer period of time, which would give them more runway to develop his skill set. Or, it gives them more room to explore other opportunities for roster upgrades in free agency.

The Hawks have already agreed to acquire a point guard in Devin Carter, as well as a wing in Aaron Wiggins.

They also have been reported to be on the hunt for a center. Or they could re-sign center Jock Landale as a show of good faith for how he performed last season.