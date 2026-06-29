Hawks decline Kuminga’s team option, forward now an unrestricted free agent

Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga — pictured during Atlanta's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in April — averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 36 games last season with the Hawks and Warriors. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta could still bring the 23-year-old back on a new deal.

Atlanta could still bring the 23-year-old back on a new deal.

The Hawks have declined to pick up the team option on forward Jonathan Kuminga, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Now, the 23-year-old enters unrestricted free agency.

ESPN reported the news first. The option was worth $24.3 million, and the team reportedly explored several trade scenarios with the forward before declining the option.

Though the Hawks have not exercised the team option, they could still negotiate terms to bring him back on a different deal.

In declining the option, the Hawks now have access to all of the $15 million allotted to their nontaxpayer midlevel exception. The Hawks also now sit $27 million below the luxury tax and $35 million below the first apron.