Atlanta Hawks Analysts give Hawks excellent draft grades for second-round pick Veesaar Atlanta made a trade with the Clippers to select the former UNC center in ‘an absolute steal’ at 52. Henri Veesaar poses for a photo during a Hawks news conference announcing three new players on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By AJC Sports 38 minutes ago Share

The Hawks didn’t get a big man with either of their two first-round picks, and with their second-round selection at No. 57, they didn’t look to be in position to get one. When North Carolina center Henri Veesaar continued to drop, they saw an opportunity and swung a trade with the Clippers for the No. 52 pick, clearing the way to get Veesaar. Although there was some mutual interest between the Lakers and Veesaar, the L.A. rival proved to be the conduit for the Hawks to swoop in and take Veesaar. It’s a position where the Hawks could use some depth, and it’s a selection that many NBA analysts applaud, giving the Hawks high grades for the pick.

Here’s a sampling: CBS Sports: Adam Finkelstein “Veesaar is a first-round caliber talent. A stretch-five and a 7-footer who is a legit three-point threat can also pass and provide some vertical spacing. Has clear offensive value, which will be maximized by (Quin) Snyder. Veesaar needs to get stronger and prove he can hold his own defensively and as a defensive rebounder.” Grade: A Bleacher Report “Henri Veesaar’s offensive profile intrigues. He’s basically a bouncy(ish) 7-footer who can handle, shoot and pass. He has good feel for finding soft spots in defensive coverage, and then he’s skilled enough to capitalize on those chances.

“Defense will be a grind, though. He is long and has some vertical pop with time to load up, but he isn’t super mobile, extremely explosive or particularly strong, so everything from post defense and paint protection to perimeter switches on screens could be a challenge.