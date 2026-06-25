Analysts give Hawks excellent draft grades for second-round pick Veesaar

Although there was some mutual interest between the Lakers and Veesaar, the L.A. rival proved to be the conduit for the Hawks to swoop in and take Veesaar. It’s a position where the Hawks could use some depth, and it’s a selection that many NBA analysts applaud, giving the Hawks high grades for the pick.
“Veesaar is a first-round caliber talent. A stretch-five and a 7-footer who is a legit three-point threat can also pass and provide some vertical spacing. Has clear offensive value, which will be maximized by (Quin) Snyder. Veesaar needs to get stronger and prove he can hold his own defensively and as a defensive rebounder.” Grade: A
“Henri Veesaar’s offensive profile intrigues. He’s basically a bouncy(ish) 7-footer who can handle, shoot and pass. He has good feel for finding soft spots in defensive coverage, and then he’s skilled enough to capitalize on those chances.
“Defense will be a grind, though. He is long and has some vertical pop with time to load up, but he isn’t super mobile, extremely explosive or particularly strong, so everything from post defense and paint protection to perimeter switches on screens could be a challenge.
“Those weaknesses aren’t that big of a deal at this spot, though. Veesaar was projected to be in the first round in many predraft mocks. And his potential as a shooter makes a lot of sense for a team with a playmaking forward like Jalen Johnson.” Grade: A
“Veesaar falling to the Hawks is quite a shock after most teams had a late first/early second grade on him. But my league sources say Veesaar and his agent Jason Ranne were adamant that he won’t sign a two-way contract. The fall, and the Hawks trading up to get him, all point toward Veesaar targeting Atlanta as his destination and a strong possibility that he will sign a full NBA contract. Perhaps it will work out for Veesaar in Atlanta, where he’ll fit in as an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking, and baseline big skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs. He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender. In all three of his collegiate seasons, he made a massive leap in production each year. But he’s 227 pounds so his lanky frame can get pushed around, plus he still hasn’t fully defined his cornerstone skill.” Grade: A+
“Veesaar is an absolute steal at 52, one of the best picks of the second round. Veesaar is a 7-foot floor-spacing center who averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds a game last season for North Carolina while shooting 42.6% from 3-point range. He can step in as a backup big next season for the Hawks.” Grade: A+