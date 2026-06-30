Hawks agree to re-sign center Jock Landale, source says

Hawks center Jock Landale attempts a shot against Magic forward Moritz Wagner during the second half at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 124-112. (Jason Getz/AJC)

He averaged 10.6 points and shot 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

He averaged 10.6 points and shot 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Hawks have agreed to bring back center Jock Landale, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN, which reported the news first, said the deal was for one year and worth $14 million.

Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range. He provided the Hawks with a strong center off the bench after the team acquired him from the Jazz in February.

The veteran center often bolstered the shooting in the Hawks’ second unit.

After an injury in the fourth quarter of a game against the Magic, the Hawks ruled out Landale for the rest of the regular season with a high ankle sprain. Landale also missed the team’s first-round playoff series against the Knicks.