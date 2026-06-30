Hawks agree to re-sign center Jock Landale, source says

The Hawks have agreed to bring back center Jock Landale, according to a person familiar with the situation.
ESPN, which reported the news first, said the deal was for one year and worth $14 million.
Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range. He provided the Hawks with a strong center off the bench after the team acquired him from the Jazz in February.
The veteran center often bolstered the shooting in the Hawks’ second unit.
After an injury in the fourth quarter of a game against the Magic, the Hawks ruled out Landale for the rest of the regular season with a high ankle sprain. Landale also missed the team’s first-round playoff series against the Knicks.
Now, the Hawks look to have some continuity in bringing back Landale. They most likely used their non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth $15 million, to make re-signing Landale possible.
They gained that flexibility after they declined the $24.3 million team option for forward Jonathan Kuminga on Monday.
While the Hawks could still sign Kuminga to a different deal, the path to doing so becomes a little more difficult. The Hawks still have a bi-annual exception, but that is worth just $5 million.
Landale is the second free agent the Hawks have brought back for the 2026-27 season. They signed veteran guard CJ McCollum to a one-year extension last week.
The Hawks also fully guaranteed the contract of veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield on Sunday and announced the acquisition of Devin Carter from the Kings in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba on Tuesday.
A deal to acquire Aaron Wiggins from the Thunder won’t become official until July 6, when the league’s moratorium on signing free agents ends.