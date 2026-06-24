Hawks take St. Johns forward Zuby Ejiofor with 23rd overall pick

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the championship of the Big East tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
The Hawks had another decision to make on Tuesday night. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected St. Johns forward Zuby Ejiofor.
The 6-7 forward/center averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30 minutes in Rick Pitino’s system. Ejiofor brings a high motor that will allow him to operate on both ends of the floor.
Here’s a look at the draft through pick No. 23:
1. Wizards - AJ Dybantsa (Brigham Young)
2. Jazz - Darryn Peterson (Kansas)
3. Grizzlies - Cam Boozer (Duke)
4. Bulls - Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)
5. Clippers (from Pacers) - Keaton Wagler (Illinois)
6. Nets - Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)
7. Kings - Darius Acuff (Arkansas)
8. Hawks - Kingston Flemings (Houston)
9. Mavericks - Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)
10. Bucks - Brayden Burries (Arizona)
11. Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)
12. Thunder - Aday Mara (Michigan)
13. Heat draft Nate Ament (Tennessee) (Traded to Bucks)
14. Hornets draft Hannes Steinbach (Washington)
15. Bulls draft Dailyn Swain (Texas)
16. Memphis Grizzlies from Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) (Reportedly traded to Thunder)
17. Thunder - Ebuka Okorie (Stanford) (Reportedly traded to Pistons via Grizzlies)
18. Hornets - Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)
19. Raptors - Allen Graves (Santa Clara)
20. Spurs — Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)
21. Pistons — Karim Lopez (Reportedly traded to Grizzlies)
22. 76ers (from Rockets via Thunder) - Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama)
23. Hawks (from Cavaliers) - Zuby Ejiofor (St. Johns)