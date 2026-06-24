Hawks take St. Johns forward Zuby Ejiofor with 23rd overall pick

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the championship of the Big East tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Hawks had another decision to make on Tuesday night. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected St. Johns forward Zuby Ejiofor.

The 6-7 forward/center averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30 minutes in Rick Pitino’s system. Ejiofor brings a high motor that will allow him to operate on both ends of the floor.

Here’s a look at the draft through pick No. 23:

1. Wizards - AJ Dybantsa (Brigham Young)

2. Jazz - Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

3. Grizzlies - Cam Boozer (Duke)

4. Bulls - Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

5. Clippers (from Pacers) - Keaton Wagler (Illinois)