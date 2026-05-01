Atlanta Hawks Curtain call: Hawks’ season comes to end after beatdown from Knicks New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 12 minutes ago Share

The Hawks had one final shot to extend their season, but they could not meet the moment. They fell to the Knicks 140-89 in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Despite spirited performances in Games 2 and 3, the Hawks fell apart in the rest of the series. Chants of “Let’s Go Knicks” filled State Farm Arena as the Hawks’ reserves played out the final quarter of the team’s season.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11 points each. Knicks forward OG Anunoby finished with 29 points and seven rebounds. Turning point The Hawks never really had control of Thursday’s game despite an early 9-0 run that gave them a four-point lead with 9:13 to play in the first quarter. Anunoby, who torched the Hawks beginning in Game 2, got to work early. He made all of his first four baskets, two of which came from 3. He eventually outscored the Hawks by himself, scoring 14 points with 1:50 to play in the first quarter. By that point, the Hawks had just 15 points as a team.

The Knicks forward averaged 21 points on 61% shooting in this series. He made 56.6% of his 30 3-point attempts and averaged 8.6 rebounds.