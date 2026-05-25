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Georgia baseball’s seeding is set ahead of hosting Athens Regional

The SEC’s regular season and tournament champions open NCAA play on Friday night.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson led his team to the SEC's regular season and tournament championships. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
Georgia coach Wes Johnson led his team to the SEC's regular season and tournament championships. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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16 minutes ago

After winning their first SEC regular season title since 2008 and first SEC Tournament title in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the No. 3 national seed and host a regional in Athens beginning Friday.

The Bulldogs (46-12) will play Long Island (30-20) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also competing in the Athens Regional will be Liberty (41-19) and Boston College (36-21), which will face off at 2 p.m. Friday.

All 16 regionals will run Friday-Monday and will feature a double-elimination format. As a Top 8 national seed, if Georgia wins its regional, it will host a super regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

In coach Wes Johnson’s third season, this is Georgia’s third consecutive year hosting an Athens Regional.

Check back for updates.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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