Georgia baseball’s seeding is set ahead of hosting Athens Regional

Georgia coach Wes Johnson led his team to the SEC's regular season and tournament championships. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

After winning their first SEC regular season title since 2008 and first SEC Tournament title in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the No. 3 national seed and host a regional in Athens beginning Friday.

Also competing in the Athens Regional will be Liberty (41-19) and Boston College (36-21), which will face off at 2 p.m. Friday.

All 16 regionals will run Friday-Monday and will feature a double-elimination format. As a Top 8 national seed, if Georgia wins its regional, it will host a super regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

In coach Wes Johnson’s third season, this is Georgia’s third consecutive year hosting an Athens Regional.

Check back for updates.