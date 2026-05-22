Your Atlanta World Cup guide to match schedules, best World Cup watch parties and bars, FIFA Fan Festival and free events, MARTA, traffic and transportation tips, tickets, hotels, restaurants, neighborhoods and more.
Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide: Schedule, tickets, watch parties and what to know
We all know Atlanta loves to throw a good party. This year, the party is coming to us. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring eight matches to ATL, kicking off on June 15 with Spain versus Cabo Verde, and culminating with a semifinal match a month later.
Of course, we’re not strangers to this kind of thing. Thirty years ago, we played host to 197 countries for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This time around, the stakes are just as high.
With 48 teams, this is the largest World Cup tournament ever. Cities across host countries United States, Canada and Mexico will be buzzing with activity. This is surely true of ATL.
As we like to say, whether you “flew here or grew here,” there’s more than a few things you’ll need to know when ATL hosts the planet’s biggest sporting event. So, why not get some tips, tricks and hacks from locals?
From watch parties, good eats, fun drinks and navigating MARTA to ticket information or figuring out where your favorite rapper is performing — we’ve got y’all covered. We’ll also update this guide throughout the tourney.
Where to watch the World Cup in Atlanta
Bars and watch parties
OK, let’s start with some OGs in ATL’s soccer community.
The Brewhouse Cafe
For almost 30 years, this pub in Little Five Points has been a staple for local football lovers. In fact, it’s been hailed as America’s best soccer bar. A second location is slated to open in south downtown ahead of the World Cup.
The Midway Pub
Over in East Atlanta Village — just under five miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — The Midway Pub’s massive patio has played hosts to many big matches. It’s got an expansive beer menu, and is pup friendly.
Fado Irish Pub
This bar has locations in Midtown and Buckhead. For U.S. Men’s National Team diehards, the former is home to American Outlaws, and the latter hosted Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup draw viewing party. Both will be broadcasting every match.
Now, let’s talk sure bets near the stadium. Fun fact: South Downtown is ATL’s first (and only) open container neighborhood.
Der Biergarten
ATL’s biggest Bayern Munich fans will tell you this spot is where you embrace the two “S”'s: schnitzel and steins. The authentic German beer garden sits across from Centennial Olympic Park with a nice patio for people watching along Marietta Street.
Cosm
Think of this new kid on the block, Cosm, as essentially a souped-up planetarium. The 70,000 square-foot venue gives fans a centerpiece of Centennial Yards, and will broadcast 40 World Cup matches, which includes every U.S. Men’s National Team game.
Atlantucky Brewing
A 10-minute walk from the stadium lands you at this Castleberry Hill brewery owned and operated by Grammy-winning rappers, Nappy Roots. It’s a strong mix of craft beer (there’s also a full bar on the second floor), pizza and paninis. Park it on the patio while you’re pregaming or waiting for post-match traffic to die down.
Nest on Four
Another newish addition is located inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta. Just steps away from the stadium, it has over 30 TVs and “gourmet takes on game-day grub” such as BBQ and wings.
STATS
One can’t go wrong with a place that dubs itself, “Atlanta’s ultimate sports bar.” A neighbor of Der Biergarten, it boats 70 high-def TVs, and craft brews from its 10-barrel brewery.
If it helps, you can also check out our guide to bars, attractions and other nearby activities:
Ways to have fun near Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.
Public viewing spots
Looking for free, family-friendly spots to take in some matches?
FIFA Fan Festival
Centennial Olympic Park will be the site of FIFA’s official Fan Festival. The fest runs for 18 days starting on June 11, where fans can expect live music, food and broadcast of World Cup matches. It’s free and visitors must register beforehand (six-ticket limit, per person). For folks looking for a more elevated experience, there are ticket packages ranging in price from $45-$325.
Decatur WatchFest ‘26
The Decatur Square will be home to 34 days of free music, games, food and booze. Participating local bars will broadcast games on match days. Live performances are free and no tickets are required for shows, with the exception of Big Boi (June 11), The War and Treaty (June 25) and Indigo Girls (July 19).
Atlanta Beltline Festival
The Atlanta Beltline is throwing a free, two-day fest at Pittsburgh Yards. Going down on June 20-21, the celebration includes live music, food, retail vendors and match broadcasts throughout the weekend. There’s going to be a featured watch party on June 21 for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match in ATL.
Neighborhoods hot spots
Lee + White
Pull up to this West End development, which is right around the corner from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There, you’ll find a little bit everything for football fanatics, casuals and families. Take in matches and grab brews at Monday Night Garage, Wild Heaven or Hop City. Grub at Boxcar or the browse Food Hall options. Sip spirits at ASW Distillery, or take a walk down the Betline’s Westside Trail.
Decatur Square
Want to get away from the downtown hubbub, but still feel connected to footie festivities? Head east to Decatur. In and around the Square will be home to the aforementioned WatchFest, soccer-loving haunts like Brick Store Pub, Marlay House and O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub.
Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail
Snaking through parts of Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland and Virginia Highland is arguably the most popular swath of ATL’s Beltline. The stretch between Inman Park and O4W is a haven for fans, people watchers, food lovers and sauce sippers. Take games in on Ladybird’s ginormous patio, nourish yourself at Krog Street Market, shop at Ponce City Market or Beltline Marketplace.
Atlanta World Cup 2026 matches
Group stage matches
|Date
|Match
|Time
|June 15 (Monday)
|Spain vs. Cabo Verde
|Noon
|June 18 (Thursday)
|Czechia vs. South Africa
|Noon
|June 21 (Sunday)
|Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
|Noon
|June 24 (Wednesday)
|Morocco vs. Haiti
|6 p.m.
|June 27 (Saturday)
|Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan
|7:30 p.m.
Knockout rounds
|Date
|Match
|Time
|July 1 (Wednesday)
|Round of 32
|Noon
|July 7 (Tuesday)
|Round of 16
|Noon
|July 15 (Wednesday)
|Semifinal
|3 p.m.
How to get World Cup tickets
In case you missed it, there’s been a lot of controversy swirling around World Cup ticket prices. At last count, on FIFA’s site, single-game tickets for ATL matches start at $650 and go as high as $8,100. FIFA’s site also has a resell/exchange portal. You can find some lower rates on sites like SeatGeek, StubHub and SeatPick.
FIFA also made $60 tickets available for national federations playing matches in North America. There’s a caveat: Those tickets will be allotted to the loyal supporter groups who literally follow their squads from city to country to continent. Sound like you? Well, you could be in luck. For everyone else, it’s complicated.
There is good news: If you’ve got tickets already, Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank has said fans can expect the same low prices that make it one of America’s cheapest stadiums for concessions.
Getting around Atlanta
MARTA
Transplants and natives alike love to rib on ATL’s public transit system. We get it. However, if you know how to make it work for your needs, the ability to navigate the city on matchdays gets easier — and cost-effective.
First off, let’s talk money. It’s $2.50 for a one-way trip. MARTA also just installed a new payment system where you can simply tap and go with your phone wallet — no ticket or card needed. Once it’s fully up and running, you’ll want to have the new Breeze app ready just in case.
Next, where to go. Just remember these three stations: SEC District, Vine City and Five Points. The blue and green lines will get you to the first two stops, both steps away from the stadium. Five Points, MARTA’s version of Grand Central Station, is only a 10-minute walk from the stadium.
To follow trains and buses in real time, download the MARTA app or local favorite, Terminus.
Where to stay for the World Cup
Before you book that boutique hotel or Airbnb, consider a few things. Hotel and short-term rental bookings in metro ATL are up.
More than 300,000 folks will be showing up in ATL. Traffic is going to be thick. Like, thicker than Freaknik in 1996 thick. This means ride share prices will likely surge, so you’ll want to be nearish to the stadium or a MARTA station.
Downtown will be packed, but there are over 240 neighborhoods in the city proper. If you want to dodge all turn-up on Peachtree, book your spot in a ‘hood with its own vibe, culture and amenities.
Best places to stay
We’ve got guides on best hotels, but let’s dig into some ‘ol time favorites.
Hotel Clermont
First built in 1924, this hotel has history and stories for days. You can grab brunch and dinner at Tiny Lou’s, then take in skyline views over Ponce de Leon Avenue, sipping a Glinestone Key on their rooftop patio.
Glenn Hotel
Like Clermont, the Glenn is an ATL classic. It’s a short walk to the stadium, and its rooftop bar — Sky Lounge — has panoramic views of downtown ATL. Want to be in the near the stadium and across from FIFA Fan Fest? Stay here.
Oh, and here’s a directory of other places to stay in the Centennial Park district.
Best neighborhoods to consider
If staying downtown’s not your thing, check out these neighborhoods. Fortunately, they all have a MARTA station nearby.
West End
It’s beautiful, historic, in close vicinity to the stadium, and has the buzzy Lee + White development. West End might just be the “best end.”
Castleberry Hill
The old warehouse district is known for its loft dwellings, art galleries and creative energy. It’s also right next to all the downtown World Cup action. That last fact explains why this ‘hood is where a lot of visiting supporter groups like to start their marches toward the stadium.
Midtown
Midtown sits between downtown and Buckhead. It’s home to the city’s tallest buildings, and some of its nicest hotels. The fact that most of it sits along ATL’s iconic Peachtree Street means there are MARTA stops abound.
Little Five Points
This one is a place where all walks of ATL life and culture clash in a way that just feels right. Hipsters, coeds, soccer moms and local creatives all descend upon this fun, quirky area. It boasts one of the most eclectic mixes of restaurants, shops and people in town.
Inman Park
ATL’s first suburb has a lot of modern momentum. Eat and drink in Inman Quarter. Hop on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail to go exploring. Catch matches at Painted Park.
Things to do during the World Cup
You might feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of World Cup-related things to do — understandable. If we can offer any bucket ATL list items, here’s a few.
Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park
Chances are you’ve read about ATL’s rich civil rights history, but when you’re looking up at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home you feel it. If you find yourself with free time, use it to take in King’s legacy in person.
The High Museum of Art
Along with Piedmont Park, this is arguably a local’s favorite reason to visit Midtown. Right now, you can see “American Sublime” from renowned Michelle Obama portrait painter, Amy Sherald. There are over 20,000 pieces of art here, which means spending hours trying to see it all is well worth your time. It’s free the second Sunday of every month.
Fox Theatre
Where else in ATL can you see Lil Jon, the Blue Man Group and Hamilton in one summer? The Fox Theatre is our home for Broadway and, clearly, everything in between.
Station Soccer
OK, this all sounds nice, but you just want to play or watch some local footie, right? Look no further than MARTA’s Station Soccer.
Pickup and league matches happen at West End, East Point and Lindbergh stations. There’s also fields at East Lake, Kensington and HE Holmes MARTA stations.
It’s an excuse to see different parts of the city without missing out on the beautiful game.
Atlanta restaurants and food spots to try during the World Cup
You’ll be flooded with recs, lists and superlatives about the plethora of good eatin’ options in ATL. Here’s a few homegrown spots that we always find hard to pass up.
Busy Bee Cafe
If soul food is what you’re after, Busy Bee’s been at its original Vine City location since 1947.
Ria’s Bluebird
A Grant Park institution with shrimp, grits and pancakes that will linger in the mind long after they’ve satisfyingly filled your belly.
Manuel’s Tavern
Manuel’s is one of those spots that feels like it came with the city. Inside, the walls are adorned with bits of old Atlanta iconography, history and pride. If you order anything, get the wings “Terry Style,” and thank us later.
Looking for more places to eat before or after a match near Mercedes-Benz Stadium — or while watching the game?
Here’s our guide to the best food in and around the stadium.