World Cup 2026 Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide: Schedule, tickets, watch parties and what to know Your guide to navigating ATL during the planet’s biggest sporting event. The Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points has been hailed as America's best soccer bar, and a second location is slated to open in south downtown ahead of the World Cup. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2025)

By Gavin Godfrey 33 minutes ago Share

We all know Atlanta loves to throw a good party. This year, the party is coming to us. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring eight matches to ATL, kicking off on June 15 with Spain versus Cabo Verde, and culminating with a semifinal match a month later. Of course, we’re not strangers to this kind of thing. Thirty years ago, we played host to 197 countries for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This time around, the stakes are just as high. With 48 teams, this is the largest World Cup tournament ever. Cities across host countries United States, Canada and Mexico will be buzzing with activity. This is surely true of ATL. As we like to say, whether you “flew here or grew here,” there’s more than a few things you’ll need to know when ATL hosts the planet’s biggest sporting event. So, why not get some tips, tricks and hacks from locals?

From watch parties, good eats, fun drinks and navigating MARTA to ticket information or figuring out where your favorite rapper is performing — we’ve got y’all covered. We’ll also update this guide throughout the tourney.

Where to watch the World Cup in Atlanta Bars and watch parties OK, let’s start with some OGs in ATL’s soccer community. The Brewhouse Cafe For almost 30 years, this pub in Little Five Points has been a staple for local football lovers. In fact, it’s been hailed as America’s best soccer bar. A second location is slated to open in south downtown ahead of the World Cup. The Midway Pub

Over in East Atlanta Village — just under five miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — The Midway Pub’s massive patio has played hosts to many big matches. It’s got an expansive beer menu, and is pup friendly. Fado Irish Pub This bar has locations in Midtown and Buckhead. For U.S. Men’s National Team diehards, the former is home to American Outlaws, and the latter hosted Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup draw viewing party. Both will be broadcasting every match. Now, let’s talk sure bets near the stadium. Fun fact: South Downtown is ATL’s first (and only) open container neighborhood. Der Biergarten

ATL’s biggest Bayern Munich fans will tell you this spot is where you embrace the two “S”'s: schnitzel and steins. The authentic German beer garden sits across from Centennial Olympic Park with a nice patio for people watching along Marietta Street. Cosm Think of this new kid on the block, Cosm, as essentially a souped-up planetarium. The 70,000 square-foot venue gives fans a centerpiece of Centennial Yards, and will broadcast 40 World Cup matches, which includes every U.S. Men’s National Team game. Atlantucky Brewing A 10-minute walk from the stadium lands you at this Castleberry Hill brewery owned and operated by Grammy-winning rappers, Nappy Roots. It’s a strong mix of craft beer (there’s also a full bar on the second floor), pizza and paninis. Park it on the patio while you’re pregaming or waiting for post-match traffic to die down.

Nest on Four Another newish addition is located inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta. Just steps away from the stadium, it has over 30 TVs and “gourmet takes on game-day grub” such as BBQ and wings. STATS One can’t go wrong with a place that dubs itself, “Atlanta’s ultimate sports bar.” A neighbor of Der Biergarten, it boats 70 high-def TVs, and craft brews from its 10-barrel brewery. If it helps, you can also check out our guide to bars, attractions and other nearby activities: Ways to have fun near Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

Public viewing spots Looking for free, family-friendly spots to take in some matches? FIFA Fan Festival Centennial Olympic Park will be the site of FIFA’s official Fan Festival. The fest runs for 18 days starting on June 11, where fans can expect live music, food and broadcast of World Cup matches. It’s free and visitors must register beforehand (six-ticket limit, per person). For folks looking for a more elevated experience, there are ticket packages ranging in price from $45-$325. Decatur WatchFest ‘26 The Decatur Square will be home to 34 days of free music, games, food and booze. Participating local bars will broadcast games on match days. Live performances are free and no tickets are required for shows, with the exception of Big Boi (June 11), The War and Treaty (June 25) and Indigo Girls (July 19).

Atlanta Beltline Festival The Atlanta Beltline is throwing a free, two-day fest at Pittsburgh Yards. Going down on June 20-21, the celebration includes live music, food, retail vendors and match broadcasts throughout the weekend. There’s going to be a featured watch party on June 21 for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match in ATL. Neighborhoods hot spots Lee + White Pull up to this West End development, which is right around the corner from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There, you’ll find a little bit everything for football fanatics, casuals and families. Take in matches and grab brews at Monday Night Garage, Wild Heaven or Hop City. Grub at Boxcar or the browse Food Hall options. Sip spirits at ASW Distillery, or take a walk down the Betline’s Westside Trail. Decatur Square

Want to get away from the downtown hubbub, but still feel connected to footie festivities? Head east to Decatur. In and around the Square will be home to the aforementioned WatchFest, soccer-loving haunts like Brick Store Pub, Marlay House and O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub. Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail Snaking through parts of Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland and Virginia Highland is arguably the most popular swath of ATL’s Beltline. The stretch between Inman Park and O4W is a haven for fans, people watchers, food lovers and sauce sippers. Take games in on Ladybird’s ginormous patio, nourish yourself at Krog Street Market, shop at Ponce City Market or Beltline Marketplace. Atlanta World Cup 2026 matches Group stage matches Date Match Time June 15 (Monday) Spain vs. Cabo Verde Noon June 18 (Thursday) Czechia vs. South Africa Noon June 21 (Sunday) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Noon June 24 (Wednesday) Morocco vs. Haiti 6 p.m. June 27 (Saturday) Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan 7:30 p.m.

Knockout rounds Date Match Time July 1 (Wednesday) Round of 32 Noon July 7 (Tuesday) Round of 16 Noon July 15 (Wednesday) Semifinal 3 p.m. How to get World Cup tickets In case you missed it, there’s been a lot of controversy swirling around World Cup ticket prices. At last count, on FIFA’s site, single-game tickets for ATL matches start at $650 and go as high as $8,100. FIFA’s site also has a resell/exchange portal. You can find some lower rates on sites like SeatGeek, StubHub and SeatPick. FIFA also made $60 tickets available for national federations playing matches in North America. There’s a caveat: Those tickets will be allotted to the loyal supporter groups who literally follow their squads from city to country to continent. Sound like you? Well, you could be in luck. For everyone else, it’s complicated. There is good news: If you’ve got tickets already, Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank has said fans can expect the same low prices that make it one of America’s cheapest stadiums for concessions.

Getting around Atlanta MARTA Transplants and natives alike love to rib on ATL’s public transit system. We get it. However, if you know how to make it work for your needs, the ability to navigate the city on matchdays gets easier — and cost-effective. First off, let’s talk money. It’s $2.50 for a one-way trip. MARTA also just installed a new payment system where you can simply tap and go with your phone wallet — no ticket or card needed. Once it’s fully up and running, you’ll want to have the new Breeze app ready just in case. Next, where to go. Just remember these three stations: SEC District, Vine City and Five Points. The blue and green lines will get you to the first two stops, both steps away from the stadium. Five Points, MARTA’s version of Grand Central Station, is only a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

To follow trains and buses in real time, download the MARTA app or local favorite, Terminus. Where to stay for the World Cup Before you book that boutique hotel or Airbnb, consider a few things. Hotel and short-term rental bookings in metro ATL are up. More than 300,000 folks will be showing up in ATL. Traffic is going to be thick. Like, thicker than Freaknik in 1996 thick. This means ride share prices will likely surge, so you’ll want to be nearish to the stadium or a MARTA station. Downtown will be packed, but there are over 240 neighborhoods in the city proper. If you want to dodge all turn-up on Peachtree, book your spot in a ‘hood with its own vibe, culture and amenities.

Best places to stay We’ve got guides on best hotels, but let’s dig into some ‘ol time favorites. Hotel Clermont First built in 1924, this hotel has history and stories for days. You can grab brunch and dinner at Tiny Lou’s, then take in skyline views over Ponce de Leon Avenue, sipping a Glinestone Key on their rooftop patio. Glenn Hotel Like Clermont, the Glenn is an ATL classic. It’s a short walk to the stadium, and its rooftop bar — Sky Lounge — has panoramic views of downtown ATL. Want to be in the near the stadium and across from FIFA Fan Fest? Stay here.