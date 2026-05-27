Atlanta Braves Harris drives in three as Braves take opener in Boston Center fielder has four-hit night against the Red Sox. Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Chad Bishop 16 minutes ago Share

BOSTON — Michael Harris II drove in three runs as part of a four-hit night, Spencer Strider was solid on the mound again, and the Braves took the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park with a 7-6 win Tuesday over the Red Sox. Harris capped his night with a two-run home run in the eighth inning that gave the Braves (37-18) some breathing room and halted Red Sox momentum. Strider went five-plus innings before turning it over to Atlanta’s bullpen.

The first four-hit game of the season for Harris came May 8 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It was the ninth four-hit game of his career. After allowing back-to-back homers to start his outing, Strider (3-0) was crisp and allowed only one more hit the rest of the way. He was lifted after a lead-off walk in the sixth, having thrown 87 pitches (55 for strikes), striking out five and walking three. Didier Fuentes came out of the bullpen to relieve Strider with one on and none out. Willson Contreras singled to right, and Masataka Yoshida walked to load the bases. Mickey Gasper hit a rocket up the middle right where Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was waiting to turn a 6-3 double play. That gave the Red Sox their third run, a run charged to Strider.

Dylan Lee got a grounder to short to end the sixth, and a pop-up to center to start the seventh, but then Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a 1-1 slider out to deep left, cutting the score to 5-4. That was only the fourth earned run Lee had allowed all season.

Harris then gave the Braves their cushion back in the eighth. After Mike Yastrzemski served a pinch-hit single into left to start the inning, Harris crushed a 91-mph changeup at his ankles for a two-run home run to deep center. It was Harris’ sixth home run this season coming off a two-strike pitch. Robert Suarez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Braves. Closer Raisel Iglesias, who had pitched 28 2/3 straight innings without allowing a run, gave up a two-run single to Kiner-Falefa in the ninth but nothing else. The Braves improved to 17-5 this season when facing a left-handed starting pitcher, 30-0 when leading after the eighth inning and 14-4 after having lost the previous game. They also avoided what would have been just their second three-game losing streak of the season. Earlier, however, it did not look like that’s how the night would progress.

Strider’s second pitch of the evening left the ballpark. It was a fastball down and in and that Jarren Duran yanked deep out to right. Strider’s fifth pitch of the evening also left the ballpark. It was a slider over the heart of the plate that Ceddanne Rafaela put on top of the Green Monster. Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez had befuddled Braves hitters until walking Mauricio Dubón on five pitches with two outs in the fifth. Before facing Matt Olson, Suarez and his first baseman Contreras and catcher Gasper had a lengthy meeting on the mound. Whatever the trio decided the plan was did not work. Olson ambushed the first offering, an inside sinker, and sent it deep and high into the twilight for a game-tying two-run home run that went 428 feet out to right.

That was the seventh career home run at Fenway Park for Olson in his 19th game there. Leading off the sixth, Austin Riley hit a towering fly ball to deep left center that caromed off the Green Monster and went for a triple. After Eli White drew a walk, Harris went down and ripped a two-strike slider into the right-center gap that would have scored two had it not bounced into the Red Sox bullpen. Instead, the Braves had a 3-2 lead and had chased Suarez from the game. Reliever Greg Weissert was called upon to face Kim and got Kim to ground out to third. Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith, however, hit a chopper to first that gave White plenty of time to speed home and make it 4-2. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI single, a liner to left on a two-strike pitch, put the Braves up 5-2. Acuña had been 0-for-14 before that base knock.