Atlanta Falcons As Falcons build foundation, Stefanski’s culture earns high marks Accountable. Tough. Smart. Those are the goals. Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 33 minutes ago Share

A.J. Terrell scrunched his face, racked his brain and entered a world full of deep thoughts. Among the things rushing to the front of his mind could have been the introductory hellos and final goodbyes, the moments of hope followed only by pain-staking losses, the closing chapters of another regime gone by. Finally, after several seconds of pondering, he reached his number.

“Probably four,” spit-balled the standout cornerback, standing on the outskirts of the Falcons’ practice field, reminiscing about coaching staffs and front offices of the past. Indeed, the Falcons’ new brass, led by coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, is the fourth of Terrell’s seven-year tenure since being drafted by the organization in 2020. What’s unique, what’s different, about this one? Again, he contemplated and found his answer. The question, as simple as it may seem, is all over the place, Terrell said. And perhaps it’s too early to truly know. But the 27-year-old Terrell, suddenly the team’s third longest-tenured player, has quickly developed a noticeable affinity for Stefanski and his approach to culture building.

“I love for Stefanski to come in and be demanding,” Terrell said. “His approach to the guys is that he wants us to be better. It’s just what it is. We all know as a team what our goals are this year as far as getting to the playoffs and having a chance at the dance, and that’s what we’re doing right now starting early.”

The Falcons are in the process of trying to find their identity under Stefanski. Chris Lindstrom, the team’s starting right guard and second longest-tenured player, said the focus around the organization is centered on embodying the qualities Stefanski emphasizes. Accountable. Tough. Smart. OTAs are meant to connect the pieces composing the team’s foundation. Players are trying to understand their coaches as people and communicators, and through that, build an identity and relationships that hold strong when adversity hits. It’s more challenging for some than others. Lindstrom, for instance, has more change around him than Terrell does. The Falcons returned much of their defensive staff, including coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and secondary coach Justin Hood. Communication is the primary difference for Terrell. Lindstrom, meanwhile, “felt like a baby deer” at the start of OTAs, working with Stefanski, new coordinator Tommy Rees and new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

For Lindstrom, much of this stage of the summer is spent gaining comfort and confidence in having hard conversations and being transparent about performance. This is, by and large, about laying the groundwork for Stefanski’s proverbial empire. “Now, it’s establishing what the standard is going to be, what the standard you want to be is,” Lindstrom said. “And then kind of building that communication and working that foundation.” One core principle Stefanski has preached thus far, Terrell said, is to build calluses, not blisters. Collisions, for example, would be a blister. So, Stefanski often yells, “No collisions.” To create a callus, Stefanski encourages the Falcons to work hard, practice hard and compete at a high level — but take care of each other. Going overboard and crossing that line is blistering. In a time full of information overload, that idea stuck with Terrell.

“I like that message that he brought to us,” Terrell said. “That means everything. Like, go out there and work, and he’s going to take care of us. Like, go ahead and do what you need to do, maximize in the weight room, in the meetings, on the field, and we’re going to take care of you when the day’s over. “Like, that’s real.” Stefanski’s track record offers reasons for optimism, but also concern. He twice won NFL Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns — in 2020 and 2023, his lone two winning seasons — before going 8-26 his final two years. The Browns are a tough job, yet while the Falcons have often finished better annually, they haven’t made the postseason since 2017. It’s still too early to tell whether Stefanski’s tenure will include coach of the year awards and postseason appearances, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. acknowledged vibes are always high this time of year. But Penix, who avoided comparisons to the previous coaching staff because both are different in their own individual ways, is encouraged by Stefanski’s early stages.

“This coaching staff has been great,” Penix said. “They have pushed us, and they have helped everybody come together and believe in the things they’re bringing into this organization. I feel like everybody’s buying in and enjoying each and every moment.” The jelling aspect, second-year linebacker Jalon Walker said, has been a particular focal point. “The camaraderie that we built throughout the offseason training … has been great,” Walker said. “A lot of team bonding, a lot of time for guys just to spend time and get to know each other. “That’s one of our big things that we’re harping on this year — building that connection piece within the team.” Perhaps bigger than all traditional coaching buzz words, Stefanski wants the Falcons to be player-led. They won’t know the strength of their identity, or even what their identity truly is, until they’re thrown into the fire this fall.