Braves legend Bob Horner dies

Bob Horner shows that he caught the ball on this play in 1981. Horner, who played with the Braves for nine years and won the 1978 Rookie of the Year award, died Tuesday at age 68. (Kenneth Walker/AJC 1981)

The 1978 NL Rookie of the Year hit 215 home runs in nine seasons with the Braves.

The 1978 NL Rookie of the Year hit 215 home runs in nine seasons with the Braves.

“Bob Horner built a career out of being first,” a statement released by the organization read. “He was the first overall pick in the 1978 draft after an illustrious collegiate career. He was the first Braves draftee to skip the minor leagues entirely and debut directly in the majors. And he was the first Atlanta player to ever hit four home runs in a single game when he did so against the Montreal Expos in 1986.

The Braves announced Tuesday that Bob Horner has died. He was 68.

“The National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and an NL All-Star in 1982, Horner teamed with Dale Murphy to form one of the most feared power duos in the game for nearly a decade.”

A native of Kansas who spent his youth in Arizona, Horner starred at Arizona State, where he won the Golden Spikes Award in 1978. He then hit .266 with 23 homers and 63 runs driven in that same year as a member of the Braves.

Horner would go on to play a total of nine seasons with the Braves before playing in 60 games with the Cardinals in 1988. He was a career .277 hitter with 218 home runs, 685 RBIs and 1,047 hits.

Horner is the third Braves legend to die in recent weeks joining former manager Bobby Cox and former team owner Ted Turner.