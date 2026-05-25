Michael Cunningham Weekend Reflections: Atlanta Dream are best in WNBA despite one bad habit Also: Hawks’ Johnson is All-NBA, Braves’ bats go quiet and Georgia teams make marks in college baseball. Dream forward Angel Reese reacts after scoring against the Wings on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. Reese had 15 points and nine rebounds. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 15 minutes ago Share

On the one hand, the Dream (4-1) are at the top of the WNBA standings, despite getting zero games from All-Star forward Brionna Jones (knee) and three from guard Rhyne Howard. On the other hand, why does it often take the Dream so long before they get going? The Dream came back from a 15-point deficit to beat Phoenix 82-80 on Sunday in College Park. They overcame a 19-point deficit to win at Minnesota in the opener. The Dream took a late lead against defending champion Las Vegas after trailing by 19 points two weekends ago but couldn’t finish at the end.

That’s two wins out of three when trailing by 15 points or more. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, all other WNBA teams are 0-23 when down by 15 points or more. The Dream are the league’s most resilient team so far. Now, can they be better from the start? After the loss to Las Vegas, Dream coach Karl Smesko lamented his team’s habit of falling behind. He downplayed it following the win over Phoenix. “I think it’s kind of a small sample size,” Smesko said. “Last game, we had a big lead, Dallas came all the way (back) to take the lead (Friday), and we regrouped and had a great finish to the fourth quarter.”

The Dream did the same thing against Phoenix. They’ve outscored their opponents in every fourth quarter by a total margin of 48 points. Chicago and Portland have the next-best fourth-quarter scoring margin, at 14 points.

Smesko said he suspects there’s a reason why Dream opponents are starting fast: “The early season this year, the intensity, it feels like playoff basketball to me, as hard as everyone is playing. It’s probably going on everywhere. But it also kind of lets us know that when teams play Atlanta, this is a big game for everybody now and we’re going to see everybody’s best shot. I think constantly playing against a team’s best effort, it makes you stronger throughout the season.” Hawks bought low on All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson The NBA announced Sunday that Jalen Johnson was voted to the All-NBA third team. He’s the franchise’s first All-NBA selection since Trae Young in 2022. Johnson’s award won’t end up being as costly for the Hawks.

Young signed a five-year “designated rookie” contract extension before the 2021-22 season. It included a 30% escalator clause should Young be named to one of three All-NBA teams. When that happened the next year, Young’s contract ended up being worth about $215 million. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson — pictured leaving the court after the Knicks knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs in April — was named third-team All-NBA on Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The money became a problem, as Young’s play and the team’s results declined. Young holds a $49 million player option for next season. That was a big factor in why the Hawks traded the four-time All-Star to the Wizards in January for a modest return. The Hawks signed Johnson to a regular rookie contract extension before the 2024-2025 season (five years, $150 million). There was some risk because the forward hadn’t proved he’s a good NBA starter. Now Johnson’s contract is a bargain, whereas Young’s became a burden. Johnson is set to make a flat salary of $30 million each year through the 2029-30 season.

Johnson, 24, is the fourth-youngest player to be voted to this year’s All-NBA team. He wilted against the Knicks in the playoffs, but he’s still relatively inexperienced for a five-year veteran. Johnson was buried on the depth chart for his first two seasons then limited by injuries for the next two. Consider that Pistons forward Cade Cunningham, 22, entered the NBA the same year as Johnson but has played 2,319 more minutes. Cunningham’s teammate, Jalen Duren, entered the NBA the next season and has played 590 more minutes than Johnson. Johnson’s breakthrough season made it easier for the Hawks to move on from Young. He’s a better, younger player at about 60% of the salary. Braves’ bats go quiet in series loss to Nationals The Braves finally lost another series Sunday. The Nationals shut them out Saturday and held them to one run Sunday. The Braves have not hit a home run in four games, which is their longest drought since a five-game span from April 27 to May 1, 2024. Braves fans should react calmly and rationally to these developments.

Braves manager Walt Weiss (right) watches the action from the dugout against the Nationals on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Truist Park. Atlanta won that game but lost the next two to lose the series to Washington. (Jason Getz/AJC) The Braves (36-18) still have the best record in the National League. They lead the NL East by nine games over the Nationals (27-27). The Braves have a 15-2-1 series record this season. Every other team has lost at least five series. The Nationals aren’t half-bad. Starting pitcher Jake Irvin was good Saturday (no hits or runs allowed over five innings before leaving the game with a shoulder injury). Nats lefty Foster Griffin was good Sunday (three hits and no runs allowed over six innings). The Braves pitched well enough to win the series against a good-hitting opponent (six earned runs allowed in 29 innings). But they managed just two extra-base hits all weekend. They left 10 runners on base in Game 1 and nine Sunday. The Braves lost a hard-fought series. It happens. It still hasn’t happened often to these Braves.