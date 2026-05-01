Atlanta Braves Braves making case as most well-rounded team in MLB Atlanta once again feels like a force, one set up to thrive this year and beyond. Braves first baseman Matt Olson celebrates hitting a walk-off two run home run against the Tigers on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Atlanta. Something about this group feels different from their other recent teams. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 44 minutes ago Share

The 22-10 Braves couldn’t have imagined a much better start. And with April complete, it’s fair to wonder if they’re baseball’s most complete team. There were questions entering spring training, though talent wasn’t one of them. It was more about a line of “what ifs” that could define or derail the team’s outcome. The Braves were coming off an injury-ridden, disappointing 2025 campaign that even raised concerns about the franchise’s outlook, which had been nothing but rosy since its reemergence in 2018.

It’s just 32 games into this season, but how quickly perception can change. The Braves once again feel like a force, one set up to thrive this year and beyond. And this looks like their most well-rounded club in some time, one that’s above average in every category and capable of winning in a variety of ways. A year ago, the Braves were trying to climb out of an 0-7 start in which seemingly everything went wrong. This time, the inverse: nearly everything — outside some injuries — is coming up Braves. “That’s what it takes to be where we are right now with our record the way it is, you have to play well in all facets,” manager Walt Weiss said. “And I think we have. We’ve had a game here or there, but there hasn’t been any of the prolonged stretches of bad play. Even if we have a tough game and we don’t play well, the next day we turn around and play really well and we do that for a while. That’s the way it’s gone.

“It’s been all areas. It’s the pitching. It’s the defense. The offense has been good. It’s been a nice first month, for sure.”

What a tone-setting March and April. The Braves have won 9 of 10 series, splitting four in Arizona — their lone act of modesty. Their offense is menacing. Their pitching has suppressed some of MLB’s better lineups. The new coaching staff is resonating with players. The Truist Park atmosphere remains sublime; the Braves are even 10-4 away from it. There’s a cavalry of reinforcements coming, too, from starting pitcher Spencer Strider, catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in the coming weeks to Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep in the coming months. Braves pitcher Spencer Strider attends spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in North Port, Fla. Strider is set to make his 2026 debut Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) And the cherry on top: The National League East is in shambles. The resource-rich Phillies and Mets have floundered. Philadelphia already dismissed manager Rob Thomson, who oversaw a pennant winner and three straight 90-win clubs before falling on the sword for his team’s 8-19 start. The Mets firing manager Carlos Mendoza won’t be far behind, barring a drastic turnaround. New York’s redone roster has failed to this point, and owner Steve Cohen will almost certainly make someone pay the price. The Marlins, pesky as they are, aren’t in the Braves’ stratosphere talent-wise. Yet they’ll enter May in second place.

It’s all positioned the Braves for a highly anticipated summer. A month ago, this was a season of what-ifs. It’s now a season of potentially 100-plus wins. Something about this group feels different from their other recent teams, which even the players would acknowledge. “For a while there, especially in ’23, we just outhomered everybody,” starter Bryce Elder said. “When you needed a homer, we hit a homer. But this year, it’s been more — we have the homers, but we have the situational hitting, too. I know the success of the bottom of the lineup has helped with that. That’s important, that’s what you have to have to win close games. I just feel like we’re playing a better brand of baseball. “We’re being more aggressive on the basepaths. Does that come with getting picked off and thrown out sometimes? Absolutely. But I’m a pitcher and I know — it’s like playing the Marlins, if you can get a guy on first, they’ll get thrown out at second. They don’t care, but they’re trying to get to second. So applying that pressure of trying to get to second, keeping guys in scoring position at all times, so when we do get the knock or the homer, there are more people on base.”

Elder finished by summarizing his point: “I just think our intent is good this year. We’re focusing on the right things and we’re worried about playing good baseball rather than just roll out of bed and beat people.” What don’t the Braves do well? Where are their deficiencies? — The offense is mashing the ball again. Their 43 homers rank third in the majors, while their .785 OPS ranks second. The Braves have a deep, star-studded lineup that’s been complemented by role players like Mauricio Dubón (.747 OPS) and Dominic Smith (.925 OPS). It’s felt like yesteryear’s Braves with how the unheralded performers have contributed alongside the All-Stars. Drake Baldwin, hitting .308 with an .884 OPS, is perhaps the game’s best catcher. Second baseman Ozzie Albies (.908 OPS) is enjoying a renaissance as he’s further distanced from the wrist injury that sapped his power. First baseman Matt Olson has been worth 2.0 bWAR thus far, behind only Angels starter José Soriano (2.6) and Dodgers’ mega talent Shohei Ohtani (2.2). There’s room for improvement. Third baseman Austin Riley has slumped much of the year, hitting .197. He’s the type of bat who, once he catches fire, can carry an offense. The Braves have continued expressing faith in Riley throughout his struggles. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., meanwhile, has just two homers and a .724 OPS. It’s assumed newcomer Mike Yastrzemski is better than the .555 OPS he’s produced thus far.

— The rotation, a primary point of concern because of injuries, has been fabulous. Chris Sale is a Cy Young contender. Elder has surpassed even the most optimistic fans’ expectations (he’s due an apology from many). Grant Holmes has been solid and, importantly, looked healthy. Martín Pérez, once a nonroster invitee, has a 2.22 ERA in six games. Rookie JR Ritchie has earned an extended look with his pitching. Youngster Didier Fuentes can help the team as a starter or reliever. Reynaldo López is in the bullpen for now, but Weiss says the team still views him as a starter. There’s intrigue in what his future holds, but he’s an asset either way. And now Strider will return this weekend. Schwellenbach and Waldrep will come back later this summer, too. Might the Braves end up with an abundance of starters? It’d be a humorous outcome considering all the panic around the rotation in February. — Closer Raisel Iglesias has been sidelined, but the Braves’ bullpen has been perfectly fine. It entered Thursday with the fourth-lowest ERA (3.32). The group pitched poorly in the finale against the Tigers on Thursday, but Weiss stayed away from his primary relievers. That group — Iglesias, Robert Suárez, Dylan Lee and Tyler Kinley — has been superb. Could López join them? Expect the Braves to pursue more bullpen help in July (regardless of how good the unit looks). Overall, the Braves’ pitching staff holds a 3.12 ERA, just behind the Yankees (3.11) for the best result in MLB.

— The defense speaks for itself. It produces highlights as if it were an NBA team. The baserunning under new instructor Antoan Richardson has included growing pains, but, as Elder shared, it’s helping the team form a new dynamic. It’s been an emphasis and should prove valuable as the season progresses. — Weiss seems to hit the correct button 9 of 10 times. He always has an explanation for his decisions, which his players appreciate. He also gets style points for his on-field takedown in Anaheim. Braves outfielder Eli White (left) is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting an RBI single against the Tigers on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP) Overall, the Braves have a compelling case as MLB’s best team — even in comparison to the two-time reigning champion Dodgers, who haven’t yet captured their best form but will almost certainly be favored in October. There’s a long way to go, but after last spring, especially, the Braves would tell you they’re thrilled with their start. This three-city road trip, beginning Friday, will be the latest test. The Braves will play in Denver, where the Rockies have been better than expected, and Seattle, where the World Series-hopeful Mariners are trying to hit their stride.