Atlanta Braves Braves closer Raisel Iglesias lands on injured list; Robert Suarez to step in ‘That’s the beauty of having another closer’ in the bullpen, manager Walt Weiss says. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias — pictured in the ninth inning of a game Wednesday, April 1, 2026, against the A's — goes on the injured list backdated to Monday, meaning he will be eligible to return the first week of May. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

The Braves have taken the first significant hit to their pitching staff since the regular season started. Raisel Iglesias has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the club announced Tuesday. Iglesias earned his fifth save Sunday in the Braves’ 4-2 win against the Phillies in Philadelphia, but the 36-year-old had to work for it. He gave up a double and a walk and needed Ronald Acuña Jr.’s running catch in the right field corner to preserve the victory.

It was a 21-pitch inning for Iglesias, whose average fastball was at 93 mph (down from his average of 94 mph this season). On Saturday, Robert Suarez saved a 3-1 game for the Braves. Afterward, manager Walt Weiss said, “Iggy slept on his shoulder a little weird, so there was some stiffness there. I was gonna stay away from Iggy tonight.” The injured list move for Iglesias is backdated to Monday, meaning he would be eligible to return to the bullpen the first week of May. In the meantime, the Braves will turn to Suarez, an All-Star with the Padres the past two seasons. The right-hander has allowed one run and seven hits in his 10 appearances, logging 9⅔ innings while striking out 11.

In Saturday’s save opportunity against the Phillies, Suarez threw 14 pitches, one of which topped out at 100.7 mph, and got four whiffs on seven swings.