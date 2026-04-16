Michael Cunningham Maybe the Braves’ Ozzie Albies can be a good hitter again after all Regaining left-handed power is a good sign for the switch hitter. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hits an RBI single against the Guardians in the fifth inning of their game on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 38 minutes ago Share

Maybe I’m wrong to think that Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will never be a good hitter again. It also could be the case that Albies is creating a mirage with his strong offensive production early this season. Tracking data suggests there’s some good luck underlying his numbers. But there’s no question that Albies, a switch hitter, already has knocked three home runs from the left side of the plate among four total.

The latest was a solo shot to open scoring as the Braves defeated the Marlins 6-3 and secured a series victory on Wednesday at Truist Park. Albies’ power as a left-handed hitter had gone missing the past two seasons, so getting it back would be a huge boost for the Braves. “I have all the belief in Ozzie out of anyone,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “He’s been around a long time and he’s done it. I think he’s one of the more even-keeled guys, whether he’s swinging it well or he’s not. “To see him have success is huge, and I know he’s enjoying it.” The ability to hit for power as a lefty was key to Albies’ production during his best years. From his major league debut in 2017 through 2023, Albies ranked sixth in home runs (131) among switch hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances. He hit 79 of those homers from the left side.

During his career-best season in 2023, Albies hit 18 lefty homers in 523 plate appearances (1.023 on-base plus slugging). He hit four lefty homers in 293 plate appearances in 2024 (.858 OPS). After a right wrist fracture forced him to miss most of the final two months last season, Albies finished with four left-handed homers in 186 plate appearances (.708 OPS). This year, he has three in 48 plate appearances (.853 OPS).

Albies didn’t offer much insight into his strong start. “Just playing baseball, man,” he said. “Having fun playing the game, and that’s it.” Has he made any adjustments to his swing or approach from the left side? “No. Nothing. Just playing baseball, like I said.” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Albies isn’t swinging so freely when batting left.

“I think there’s a little bit more discipline there on the left side than there has been in the past,” Weiss said. “When he gets pitches, then he’s not missing them left-handed. He’s hit some balls hard left-handed this year. Ozzie is really swinging the bat well. “Good to see that. He’s been through some injuries, been through some stuff, (so) great to see him get off to a really nice start.” Good starts don’t always last in baseball. Albies has typically produced a bit better after the All-Star break than before it during his career. Statcast data suggests a regression is coming. Albies’ average exit velocity on batted balls, hard-hit percentage and barrel all rate among the bottom 20% of MLB hitters. Albies is batting .288. His expected batting average is .233, based on the exit velocity and launch angle of balls put in play. Still, the results are the results.

It’s been a while since the Braves got the benefit of a good, consistent switch hitter in the lineup. Roughly 75% of major league pitchers are right-handed, and left-handed hitters usually have more success against them than righties. With Albies providing lefty power, the Braves have more pop in the lower part of the lineup against right-handers. Albies’ good production from the left side altered the way Weiss constructed his lineup against the Marlins on Wednesday. Albies batted sixth for the first time this season. Weiss said he decided to swap Albies and left-handed batter Mike Yastrzemski in the slot behind right-handed hitter Riley to make it harder on Miami’s bullpen. “It’s a little tougher for a left-handed reliever to take long runs through our lineups (when) they’ve got to go through Riley and Ozzie,” Weiss said before the game. “I will pick my spots to do that depending on how I feel like the opposing team’s bullpen lines up for that night. I felt good about doing it because Ozzie is putting together some really good at bats left-handed.” Hours later, Albies smacked a homer from the left side in the second inning against Marlins right-hander Chris Paddack. In the seventh inning, Albies batted right against lefty Andrew Nardi and hit a hard line drive that Heriberto Hernández chased down.