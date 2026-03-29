Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Ha-Seong Kim getting closer to their returns

Players scheduled to start rehab assignments in April, Anthopoulos says.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who had hip surgery in September, works on strength and conditioning during the first day of pitcher and catcher workouts in February in Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who had hip surgery in September, works on strength and conditioning during the first day of pitcher and catcher workouts in February in Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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27 minutes ago

The Braves will soon see the return of two important position players.

President of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos told 680 The Fan on Friday that catcher Sean Murphy is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment April 8 and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is scheduled to start his rehab assignment later in April. Murphy had hip surgery in September, and Kim tore a finger tendon in January.

Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that he didn’t have a specific date for his first rehab game next month but said it would be sometime around Anthopoulos’ estimate of April 8.

Murphy said he is continuing to check boxes along the road to recovery.

“Murph’s doing pretty much all the baseball activity; it’s just on a progression, how much we give him,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Saturday. “He’s able to do pretty much everything right now.”

Beginning his fourth season with the Braves, the 31-year-old Murphy was an All-Star in 2023, but played in just 166 games over the past two seasons. Should he return to the diamond early next month, he could rejoin the Braves by the end of April.

Kim’s rehab stint will likely come toward the end of next month, equating to a May return. The infielder joined the Braves for 24 games at the end of the 2025 season and then signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the club in December.

The Braves already have two shortstops on the roster in Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo. Dubón started the season’s first two games at the position and Mateo started Sunday’s finale against the Royals.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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