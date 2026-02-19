Atlanta Braves Addition of former Padres closer Robert Suarez strengthens Braves’ bullpen Suarez and Raisel Iglesias provide team with 1-2 punch at the end of games. Braves reliever Robert Suarez throws during spring training workouts Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

While there may be a perpetual wave of concern and angst with regard to the Braves’ starting rotation, the team’s bullpen has quietly formed as a solid, and a potentially shutdown, unit. The offseason signing of Robert Suarez, who is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Padres, greatly strengthened the Braves’ reliever corps. Suarez will be slotted to serve as a setup man and to bridge the gap from starter, or middle relief, to closer Raisel Iglesias.

RELATED Braves swipe coach from rival Mets to help them steal more bases “Very happy to be part of this crew,” Suarez said through team interpreter Franco García. “I feel like we have a lot of good arms in the bullpen, so I’m excited to be a part of this team. Really just here to compete, give my best effort and just sort of contribute my drop in the bucket and just do my part.” That drop in the bucket should be more like a splash. Suarez totaled 76 saves in 87 opportunities the past two seasons. He fanned 134 hitters over 134⅔ innings in that span and held the opposition to a .189 batting average in 2025. The 34-year-old from Venezuela spent eight seasons bouncing around between professional leagues in Mexico and Japan, as well as the minors, before making his MLB debut in 2022. The three-year, $45 million contract that he signed in December indicates the Braves believe he is in the prime of his career.

“Big, strong kid. He was a great get for us. I’m real excited about having him down in our bullpen,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “Our bullpen, of course, coming into the offseason there were a lot of questions about it, some people were questioning it. I don’t see that any more. It looks like it’s gonna be a really strong bullpen, which is great.”

Added Suarez: “I think last year, objectively, I think I had a decent year. I think I posted good numbers, I’m hoping to continue that. I think really my purpose is just to come out here and contribute to the team, come into high-leverage situations when needed and kind of just do everything I can to help the team win in whatever situation.” Having Suarez pitch a 1-2-3 eighth inning followed by Iglesias (29 saves, 3.21 ERA, 73 Ks in 2025) slamming the door in the ninth is a dream 1-2 punch many clubs would envy. Now, reaching that scenario on any given night will be the important development to watch as the season progresses. A primary candidate to precede Suarez and Iglesias is Dylan Lee, a left-hander who pitched in a team-high 74 games in 2025. Lee had a .980 WHIP over 68⅓ innings, fanned 76 batters and held hitters to a .213 average. Weiss called Lee the “unsung hero” of the Braves bullpen. The Braves also still have Aaron Bummer, a lefty who pitched in 42 games in ’25, and Daysbel Hernandez, a right-hander who made 39 appearances last season. Hernandez, however, had a 1.54 WHIP and walked 30 hitters in 37 innings. There will be others over the next month of spring training who jockey their way up and down the depth chart: Dylan Dodd, Tyler Kinley (whom Weiss said “everybody loves” in the clubhouse), Joel Payamps, Jose Suarez, Carlos Carrasco and Hunter Stratton, to name a few.