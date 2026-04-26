Atlanta Braves Braves stumble in extras, lose to Phillies for first time this season Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Gabriel Burns 51 minutes ago Share

The Braves couldn’t quite run the Phillies’ misery to 11 straight losses. Despite overcoming another early multi-run deficit – that’s been the Braves’ M.O. over the past week – they couldn’t finish off the Phillies, losing 8-5 in 10 innings at Truist Park. It’s the Braves’ first loss to Philadelphia in five games.

Still, the Braves maintain a 9-1/2-game lead over their division rivals, who are off to a 9-18 start despite Saturday’s victory. The Braves squandered a one-run lead in the eighth when center fielder Eli White misread a fly ball off Kyle Schwarber’s bat and wound up on the ground while the ball rolled to the wall. Schwarber ended up at third base and scored on Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly. “Our defense has been really, really good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s unfortunate, stuff happens. ... (White) was trying to settle into a read on that ball and just lost his footing. That ball was smoked by Schwarber.” It loomed large as the Braves missed a chance to further bury their rivals in the National League East’s April basement.

As rain fell, Braves relievers Tyler Kinley and Jose Suarez each issued a walk to load the bases to start the 10th, and Harper singled off Suarez to score two runs. Buford’s Brandon Marsh added a two-RBI single that provided more insurance.

While the Braves threatened Phillies reliever Kyle Backhus with Drake Baldwin’s and Matt Olson’s singles, the team couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome a four-run deficit in the frame’s bottom half. Weiss credited starter Bryce Elder, who gutted through seven innings (three earned runs). It continued Elder’s promising start in which he’s posted a 1.95 ERA. Weiss also gave kudos to returning Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who surrendered two runs over five frames in his season debut. The Phillies will need Wheeler at his best if they’re going to hunt down the Braves. “He looked like Zack Wheeler, really impressive,” Weiss said. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (quad) was the designated hitter and had two hits and two RBIs. Weiss anticipates Harris returning to outfield duties Tuesday against the Tigers. The Braves are off Monday, so there’s little reason to push him in Sunday’s series finale. The Braves haven’t stumbled much in the division. They were 9-2 against East opponents entering Saturday. But they’ll briefly lament what could’ve been in this one. This was just their second loss in the last 12 games overall.