Braves stumble in extras, lose to Phillies for first time this season

The Braves couldn’t quite run the Phillies’ misery to 11 straight losses.
Despite overcoming another early multi-run deficit – that’s been the Braves’ M.O. over the past week – they couldn’t finish off the Phillies, losing 8-5 in 10 innings at Truist Park. It’s the Braves’ first loss to Philadelphia in five games.
Still, the Braves maintain a 9-1/2-game lead over their division rivals, who are off to a 9-18 start despite Saturday’s victory.
The Braves squandered a one-run lead in the eighth when center fielder Eli White misread a fly ball off Kyle Schwarber’s bat and wound up on the ground while the ball rolled to the wall. Schwarber ended up at third base and scored on Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly.
“Our defense has been really, really good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s unfortunate, stuff happens. ... (White) was trying to settle into a read on that ball and just lost his footing. That ball was smoked by Schwarber.”
It loomed large as the Braves missed a chance to further bury their rivals in the National League East’s April basement.
As rain fell, Braves relievers Tyler Kinley and Jose Suarez each issued a walk to load the bases to start the 10th, and Harper singled off Suarez to score two runs. Buford’s Brandon Marsh added a two-RBI single that provided more insurance.
While the Braves threatened Phillies reliever Kyle Backhus with Drake Baldwin’s and Matt Olson’s singles, the team couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome a four-run deficit in the frame’s bottom half.
Weiss credited starter Bryce Elder, who gutted through seven innings (three earned runs). It continued Elder’s promising start in which he’s posted a 1.95 ERA.
Weiss also gave kudos to returning Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who surrendered two runs over five frames in his season debut. The Phillies will need Wheeler at his best if they’re going to hunt down the Braves. “He looked like Zack Wheeler, really impressive,” Weiss said.
Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (quad) was the designated hitter and had two hits and two RBIs. Weiss anticipates Harris returning to outfield duties Tuesday against the Tigers. The Braves are off Monday, so there’s little reason to push him in Sunday’s series finale.
The Braves haven’t stumbled much in the division. They were 9-2 against East opponents entering Saturday. But they’ll briefly lament what could’ve been in this one. This was just their second loss in the last 12 games overall.
Before the game, the Braves inducted retired manager Brian Snitker into the team’s Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony. Numerous Braves alumni attended as the franchise celebrated Snitker, who’s in his 50th season with the organization and oversaw seven playoff appearances, six division titles and the 2021 World Series championship during his time as manager.
While they lost Saturday, the Braves are off to an MLB-best 19-9 start. Snitker shared how excited he was about the team’s success before the game and applauded his successor, Walt Weiss.
“I’m happy the guys are healthy,” Snitker said. “And you can see what this team is capable of. You see the maturation of the individual players who’ve been young major leaguers and still are. … They’re playing the game the way they’ve been capable.
“This is a really good team. I’ve been watching them a lot, I’ve been watching other baseball, and this club is good. They’re really good. I’m happy for Walt, there’s not a better man on the face of this earth. He’s just a wonderful, true human being and great baseball guy. So I’m tickled to death that he’s getting (to manage) this.”
The Braves and Phillies conclude their series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Chris Sale (4-1, 2.79) will oppose long-time Phillies righty Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.06). The Braves are going for their eighth consecutive series win to begin the season.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.