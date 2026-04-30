Atlanta Braves Matt Olson’s walk-off homer is latest in Braves string of season’s big plays Superlative start to season has been buoyed by highlight-reel plays from several players. Atlanta Braves Dominic Smith celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam to win 6-2 over Kansas City Royals during the 9th inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

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The Braves have the best record in baseball, at 22-9, and with Wednesday night’s thrilling win over the Tigers, they’re continuing their drive as one of the best stories in the majors. From clutch hitting to quality pitching and defense, the Braves have had their share of exciting plays.

Here’s a short list of the Braves’ top plays so far this season: Smith’s slam Dominic Smith’s grand slam walk-off to beat the Royals on March 28 — the second game of the season — is at the top of the list so far. Smith’s shocker was the capper to a six-run ninth inning, and he became the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in his team debut (he didn’t play during the opener). Smith was a nonroster invitee and has developed into a player the team counts on, and another hidden gem of a story this season.

Atlanta Braves Dominic Smith celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam to win 6-2 over Kansas City Royals during the 9th inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Smith doubles up One wasn’t enough for Smith, whose game-winning, three-run double to beat Marlins on April 14. The hit completed a comeback for the Braves, who had trailed 4-0 and 5-3. Ozzie’s gem vs. Diamondbacks Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the ninth to beat Arizona on April 3 was another in the list of late-game heroics.

Albies broke a scoreless tie with his home run, and Matt Olson followed with another solo home run, for the 2-0 victory. The home run was the 427th extra-base hit of Albies’ career, which moved him into sole possession of the ninth-most in franchise history. After the game, Albies met the fan who caught the homer and exchanged it for a signed bat and two signed baseballs. Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Phoenix. (Rebecca Noble/AP) Olson’s walk-off It’s not recency bias — this was as shocking a turnaround as any other on this list. The Tigers had led for most of the game, and the Braves had a rally diffused earlier in the ninth, but the 4-3 win on April 29 was memorable. The Braves struggled most of last season with getting clutch hits, and this was evidence that they’ve tamed those demons — at least so far — this season.

Acuña’s catch Ronald Acuña’s running catch in the ninth inning in Philadelphia to preserve a win over Phillies on April 19 is one the best defensive plays this season. The Phillies had two runners on and Kyle Schwarber lined the ball to right field. Acuña ran to his left toward the wall and leaped at the last second to time the catch right into his glove. Braves win.