Matt Olson’s walk-off homer is latest in Braves string of season’s big plays
Superlative start to season has been buoyed by highlight-reel plays from several players.
Atlanta Braves Dominic Smith celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam to win 6-2 over Kansas City Royals during the 9th inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves Dominic Smith celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam to win 6-2 over Kansas City Royals during the 9th inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The hit completed a comeback for the Braves, who had trailed 4-0 and 5-3.
Ozzie’s gem vs. Diamondbacks
Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the ninth to beat Arizona on April 3 was another in the list of late-game heroics.
Albies broke a scoreless tie with his home run, and Matt Olson followed with another solo home run, for the 2-0 victory.
The home run was the 427th extra-base hit of Albies’ career, which moved him into sole possession of the ninth-most in franchise history. After the game, Albies met the fan who caught the homer and exchanged it for a signed bat and two signed baseballs.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Phoenix. (Rebecca Noble/AP)
Olson’s walk-off
It’s not recency bias — this was as shocking a turnaround as any other on this list. The Tigers had led for most of the game, and the Braves had a rally diffused earlier in the ninth, but the 4-3 win on April 29 was memorable.
The Braves struggled most of last season with getting clutch hits, and this was evidence that they’ve tamed those demons — at least so far — this season.
Acuña’s catch
Ronald Acuña’s running catch in the ninth inning in Philadelphia to preserve a win over Phillies on April 19 is one the best defensive plays this season.
The Phillies had two runners on and Kyle Schwarber lined the ball to right field. Acuña ran to his left toward the wall and leaped at the last second to time the catch right into his glove.
Braves win.
Walt Weiss’ takedown
Manager Walt Weiss’ form tackle of Jorge Soler is one of the more intriguing highlights, because Weiss wasn’t even part of the initial fray. When Soler was hit by the pitch and stared down Reynaldo López, things got cooking.
The benches cleared and there was Weiss, right in the middle of everything. The cameras didn’t focus on Weiss, but he made the biggest play of the night, bringing down Soler before things got out of hand.