Atlanta Braves Reeling Riley not panicking over hitting struggles Braves third baseman is hitting .176 to start the season. Atlanta second baseman Austin Riley adjusts his elbow path during the second inning against the Athletics at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 25 minutes ago Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Austin Riley is in the thick of it. A promising spring training, return to full health and even a new hairstyle had set the stage for Riley to bust out of the gates when the 2026 season started. Instead, the offensive results have been dismal through 10 games.

“Not ideal by any means,” Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before he and the Braves opened a three-game series against the Angels at Angel Stadium. Riley is hitting just .176 and slugging just .206. He’s 6-for-34 and has struck out nine times. In the last seven games, the Braves’ third baseman is 2-for-23 and has fanned six times. Braves manager Walt Weiss tried to give Riley a day off Sunday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks, a chance for Riley to refresh and recenter. But in a 5-4 game, Riley was called upon to pinch-hit in the eighth with a man on first and two — and he fouled out to first. Two innings later, with the go-ahead run 90 feet away and two outs, Riley softly flied out to right field to end the inning.

“I didn’t want to have to play him, to be honest with you. I just wanted to give him a full day,” Weiss said after Sunday’s loss. “But it’s tough when he’s sitting over there and the game’s on the line to not use him. I thought for sure when he went up there to pinch-hit, he was gonna hit a homer.”

Had Weiss’ premonition come true, it would have been Riley’s first homer of the year. Instead, Riley is in the midst of the second-longest homerless drought of his career to start a season (he went the first 17 games of 2021 without leaving the yard). Riley said he feels he’s just missing pitches and added he has been “soggy” on his front-side, which has put him behind in his swing. The analytics show that to be true, as Riley has only pulled 4% of the fly balls he has hit. The analytics also show that Riley hasn’t really run into much bad luck, either, with the expected batting average at .174 and expected slugging at .266. Riley has only “barreled” one ball so far. “Just gotta get back to being ready to hit is what it boils down to,” Riley said. “I think I was a little jumpy early on; now it’s about kind of trying to slow the game down, and now the game’s it’s a little passive. Trying to find that happy medium.” RELATED Braves DH Dominic Smith making mark where he can — at the plate In 17 Grapefruit League games during spring training, Riley hit .357 and had an OPS of 1.237. He hit five homers, drove in 13 runs and coaxed seven walks. The signs were there for the now 29-year-old to begin the season hot.