‘Everything’s clicking’ as Braves defy expectations a month into the season
Atlanta has baseball’s best record and a big lead in the NL East.
Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (right) celebrates after hitting his fourth single against the Guardians on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves have the most wins, not just in the NL East, not just in the National League, but in all of baseball. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
The Braves, by most estimates, were likely to be the third-best team in the National League East, a competitive squad who might challenge for the division title or, at least, be in the mix for a postseason berth. There were just too many questions and too many ifs for them to be the odds-on favorite when matched up with the league’s heavy hitters.
It was thought that the Phillies would repeat as division winners. The big-money Mets would certainly be in the mix. The Braves might — might — bounce back from missing the postseason in 2025.
That, as it is said so often, is why they play the games.
The Braves have the most wins (18), not just in the NL East, not just in the National League, but in all of baseball. Every other team has lost at least one series — the Braves have won seven of eight and split the other.
They sit 5½ games ahead in the division standings above the Marlins. They have an MLB-best run differential of plus-62. They’re scoring 5.8 runs per game. The pitching staff has MLB’s second-best ERA at 3.12 (even after allowing 11 runs Tuesday).
The Mets, meanwhile, had lost 11 straight games before winning Wednesday and Thursday, and are still seven games under .500. The Phillies come to Truist Park to start a three-game series Friday, having lost nine straight after a 10-inning defeat in Chicago on Thursday.
Everything is coming up Braves, as if they had to pay some sort of unknown penance in 2025 in order to enjoy what has transpired thus far in 2026.
“We’re just deeper than we were. And last year we just ended up losing our entire rotation. It was hard to overcome that,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Thursday after a series win against the Nationals and a 6-1 road trip. “But our whole roster is just deeper. And a lot of it’s the same, position player-wise. Those position players are in a much better place than they were a year ago.
“Our bullpen, I think, is considerably better. Our bench is considerably better. It’s a more complete team. And it’s more versatile, more athletic. We’re in a good place.”
No one in the Braves clubhouse is celebrating an 18-8 start before the end of April. There is still 84% of the season to go. Optimism, though, is undoubtedly prevailing over pessimism these days.
Catcher Drake Baldwin, who has been on base in all 26 games, has followed up his NL Rookie of the Year campaign by putting up MVP-type numbers. Baldwin is slashing .318/.392/.551, leads the majors in hits (34), is third in MLB in RBIs (23) and is above the 90th percentile in batting run value (11), expected weighted on-base average (.404), expected batting average (.297), expected slugging (.576), barrel percentage (16.9) and launch angle sweet spot (42.2).
Center fielder Michael Harris II is obliterating baseballs with an average exit velocity of almost 95 mph and has “barreled” 14% of pitches he has made contact with. His expected batting average of .341 and expected slugging (.669) are both fifth overall, and 57.6% of his batted balls have been “hard hit.”
Lest it be forgotten, the Braves still haven’t had starter Spencer Strider throw a pitch, catcher Sean Murphy take an at bat or shortstop Ha-Seong Kim field a ground ball. As good as things have gone, there’s room for things to be better when those injured players return.
It is inevitable that this Braves squad will hit a rough patch. Until then, the good vibes will continue to flow.
“We’re always having fun and we’re trying to go out there and execute and have fun right after we execute,” Harris said. “Everything’s clicking right now. It feels good to win these series and come back home and play Philly again.”