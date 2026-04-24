Atlanta Braves ‘Everything’s clicking’ as Braves defy expectations a month into the season Atlanta has baseball’s best record and a big lead in the NL East. Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (right) celebrates after hitting his fourth single against the Guardians on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves have the most wins, not just in the NL East, not just in the National League, but in all of baseball. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 39 minutes ago Share

This is not how things were supposed to pan out. The Braves, by most estimates, were likely to be the third-best team in the National League East, a competitive squad who might challenge for the division title or, at least, be in the mix for a postseason berth. There were just too many questions and too many ifs for them to be the odds-on favorite when matched up with the league’s heavy hitters.

It was thought that the Phillies would repeat as division winners. The big-money Mets would certainly be in the mix. The Braves might — might — bounce back from missing the postseason in 2025. That, as it is said so often, is why they play the games. The Braves have the most wins (18), not just in the NL East, not just in the National League, but in all of baseball. Every other team has lost at least one series — the Braves have won seven of eight and split the other. They sit 5½ games ahead in the division standings above the Marlins. They have an MLB-best run differential of plus-62. They’re scoring 5.8 runs per game. The pitching staff has MLB’s second-best ERA at 3.12 (even after allowing 11 runs Tuesday).

The Mets, meanwhile, had lost 11 straight games before winning Wednesday and Thursday, and are still seven games under .500. The Phillies come to Truist Park to start a three-game series Friday, having lost nine straight after a 10-inning defeat in Chicago on Thursday.

Everything is coming up Braves, as if they had to pay some sort of unknown penance in 2025 in order to enjoy what has transpired thus far in 2026. “We’re just deeper than we were. And last year we just ended up losing our entire rotation. It was hard to overcome that,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Thursday after a series win against the Nationals and a 6-1 road trip. “But our whole roster is just deeper. And a lot of it’s the same, position player-wise. Those position players are in a much better place than they were a year ago. “Our bullpen, I think, is considerably better. Our bench is considerably better. It’s a more complete team. And it’s more versatile, more athletic. We’re in a good place.” No one in the Braves clubhouse is celebrating an 18-8 start before the end of April. There is still 84% of the season to go. Optimism, though, is undoubtedly prevailing over pessimism these days.