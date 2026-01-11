Braves re-sign reliever Tyler Kinley to one-year deal

Kinley, 34, will earn $3 million this season. The contract includes a $5.5 million club option for 2027 ($1.25 million buyout). The Braves had declined their $5.5 million option on Kinley earlier this offseason, opting to pay a $750,000 buyout instead.

The Braves acquired Kinley from Colorado at the trade deadline last summer. He was successful in a 24-game stint, posting a 5-0 record with a 0.72 ERA in 25 innings. Like Pierce Johnson before him, it appeared the Braves once again found a key reliever who had been wallowing with lowly Colorado.

Some were surprised when the Braves declined Kinley’s option, but they ultimately saved money and retained the player, who returns as a crucial piece of the bullpen. The Braves have invested in the unit this winter, re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias and signing All-Star Robert Suarez. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has always stressed the importance of relievers and hasn’t hesitated to spend on his bullpens, and that trend continued here. Kinley and Dylan Lee are quality options to pave the path to Suarez and Iglesias.

The Braves have remained connected to veteran starters via free agency and the trade market. They haven’t hidden their desire to add one more piece to a rotation that possesses tantalizing upside but also injury questions.

Otherwise, the club has accomplished what it desired at the offseason’s outset. It signed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who provides veteran depth and lineup optionality. It retained shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on a one-year, $20 million deal that felt suitable for both the team and the player.