Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep require procedures, will miss months

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, center, greets teammates after pitching into the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Schwellenbach had a procedure on Wednesday to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, and Waldrep will have a clean-up procedure next week.

Schwellenbach underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs in his right elbow Wednesday. Waldrep, who visited specialist Dr. Keith Meister in Texas this week, will undergo a procedure Feb. 23 to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. Schwellenbach is already on the 60-day injured list; Waldrep will join him soon.

The Braves don’t have a timeline for their players’ recoveries. Other instances of starting pitchers who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs have led to absences of roughly three to four months. Waldrep could be on a comparable timetable as well, though recovery from the procedure he underwent historically has been a tad quicker than what Schwellenbach faces. There are other variables, including both pitchers’ ramp-up periods, that affect the timetable for their returns.

Manager Walt Weiss, when asked if both pitchers would still be in play for this season, responded: “I’m not sure. We all hope for that, but you never know how these things go.”

Schwellenbach, 25, is one of baseball’s emerging young pitchers. He has a 3.23 ERA over 38 career starts but was limited to 17 outings a year ago because of a fractured elbow. The latest setback further derails his ascension and weakens a rotation that can ill afford his absence.

Waldrep, meanwhile, was a needed bright spot down the stretch of the Braves’ otherwise disappointing 2025 campaign. He had a 2.88 ERA in 10 outings, parlaying a successful summoning at the MLB Speedway Classic into a rotation spot. The 23-year-old was a candidate to open this season in the rotation, but even if he hadn’t, he was expected to play a major role.