Atlanta Braves Braves' Grant Holmes reports no setbacks after 2025 elbow injury The starting pitcher opted not to have surgery after elbow injury last year.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Grant Holmes, as of Wednesday, is at 100% going into the 2026 Braves season. “As far as I know,” Holmes joked about being full-strength. “Recovering really well. I’m feeling really good. The elbow is strong. No setbacks in the rehab. I feel like every day I got better. Didn’t have any days where I went backward. That was a blessing missing the time I did. I feel like the time off really helped my elbow kinda heal and get the rest it needed.”

Holmes took a calculated risk in 2025 by opting not to have surgery on a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Braves placed Holmes on the injured list July 27 after he went 4-9 with a 3.99 ERA over 21 starts (and 22 appearances) in his second season with the team. In his last three appearances, Holmes allowed 12 earned runs over 13 innings and struck out only five batters. Then he and the Braves shut it down. RELATED Read more about the Braves at AJC.com “He’s consulted with the doctors, and he and his camp came to that conclusion that they were going to try the rehab approach,” former Braves manager Brian Snitker said then. “They take the advice of — I think they talk to two or three different doctors, and they get the information. And then it’s up to the player what he wants to do.” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said in December: “At the beginning of the offseason, I even told Grant Holmes, I’m going to get asked about you in the offseason, and I didn’t want him to read about it, but I said I’m not counting on you in any form,” Anthopoulos said. “You’re out of options, we’ll plug you in as the last guy in the (bullpen) and see how it goes (if needed). I just talked to him a week ago and I was saying, ‘I keep getting these unbelievable reports. I want to hear from you.’ And he said his stuff now is better than when he was totally healthy. ‘So this is a normal offseason for you? No changes?’ And he said yes.

“Right now, it really looks as though he’s going to be fine. He’s done a ton. He’s thrown. It’s a normal offseason for him. That’s a significant change there.”

Holmes himself used the word “normal” Wednesday when describing his offseason. He even somewhat admittedly called the downtime a blessing and explained how he appreciated the days he was able to spend at the beach with his wife after his rehabilitation (in Florida) ended most days around noon or 1 p.m. The 29-year-old threw in a bullpen session Tuesday, the first day Braves pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, and the team’s first-year manager Walt Weiss stood off to the side to observe. “All the reports all winter on him have been great. That hasn’t changed since he’s gotten down here,” Weiss said, adding there are no restrictions on Holmes this spring. “Saw him throw a bullpen (Tuesday), looked good. He opted not to have the surgery on that thing, and it’s gone really well so far.” The No. 22 overall draft pick by the Dodgers in 2014, Holmes left Conway, South Carolina, and went on a decade-long minor league sojourn before making his MLB debut in 2024. His ability to start or work out of the bullpen became a valuable asset for the Braves’ staff. Holmes, 29, was cemented in the starting rotation last season, and he likely will be in that position when camp breaks next month.