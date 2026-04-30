Atlanta Braves Braves steal another win with an Olson walk-off First baseman hits two-run shot in ninth to beat Tigers. Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates hitting a walk-off two run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

Walt Weiss often speaks about great teams looking back on a memorable season and reliving all the victories they were able to steal. Wednesday was the epitome of such a triumph.

“(Tarik) Skubal on the mound, Ozzie (Albies) going out and getting two runs for us early, they battle back, took the lead, and one of the better closers of all time on the mound?” said Braves first baseman Matt Olson, dripping with sweat and water and other fluids that had been doused on him minutes earlier. ”You could definitely say that falls under the, ‘steals one’ category.” Olson was the main thief who pulled off the heist Wednesday. His two-run home run into the Braves’ bullpen in right-center beat the Tigers 4-3. It was an “Ocean’s Eleven” type of effort, however, from the Braves, who won their ninth series in 10 tries this season (having tied the other one) and improved their MLB-best record to 22-9. Starter JR Ritchie, in just his second MLB game, held the Tigers to three runs. Albies hit a two-run homer and drew a walk that preceded Olson’s homer. The Braves’ bullpen threw 3 2/3 more scoreless innings. Wednesday’s win was also just the second of season for the Braves when trailing after eight innings. This team just keeps finding a way to get the job done no matter the scenario.

“It starts to feel like that the more wins you kind of put together that way,” added Olson, whose walk-off homer was his first since July 24, 2020, when he played for the Athletics.

The Braves had been Skubal-ed for much of Wednesday as the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner pitched seven strong innings, fanned seven and walked none. After giving up two in the first inning on an Albies homer into the left field bullpen, the Braves mustered only three more hits off the Tigers’ ace. Skubal induced 16 swings and misses and struck out the side in the seventh before he retired for the night. Kyle Finnegan relieved Skubal and, with two outs in the eighth, walked pinch-hitter Dominic Smith and Ronald Acuña Jr. to bring Drake Baldwin to the plate. Baldwin rolled the eighth pitch of the at-bat to shortstop to end the inning and seemingly end a chance at a Braves’ comeback. But in the ninth, Kenley Jansen (0-2), he and his 482 career saves, walked Albies on six pitches to bring Olson to the plate. Olson fouled off two cutters and then fouled off a sinker before taking a slider in the dirt. Then, goodnight.

“(Jansen’s) got a unicorn pitch. His cutter’s his best pitch,” Olson relived the at-bat. “I saw (Albies) swing over top a couple of ‘em so I was wondering if it wasn’t getting that carry today. When (Albies) was on first I was trying to keep double play out of order and set my sights a little higher than I typically would. (Jansen) kind of just left one over the middle.” Olson’s shot went 397 feet on a low line and just cleared the wall to give the Braves their 11th come-from-behind win this season. Ritchie, meanwhile, found himself with a 2-0 lead before taking the mound in the second inning, but that’s where some of his trouble began. Wenceel Pérez hit a check-swing double down the third base line, and a walk to Jace Yung brought Kevin McGonigle to the plate. The rookie shortstop lined an RBI single to center. With Gleybar Torres at the plate, Ritchie tried to pick off McGonigle at first and instead threw the ball past Olson. That brought Jung home tying the game at 2-all. Riley Greene hit his fourth homer of the season in the third, a 417-foot shot off a Ritchie changeup that traveled over the wall in center field.