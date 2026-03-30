Braves call up Martín Pérez, send Didier Fuentes to Triple-A

Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Royals on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez was selected to the major league roster from Triple-A Gwinnett and replaces right-hander Didier Fuentes, who was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday’s loss to the Royals.

Pérez pitched in four games, including one start, for the Braves during spring training. He logged 12 2/3 innings and was charged with four earned runs on 13 hits and three walks.

The Braves could tab Pérez to start Tuesday’s game against the A’s. José Suarez could be an option to start that matchup, as well.

“Still TBD,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Sunday, “but yeah, the options are getting limited. But still TBD as we sit here.”

Fuentes pitched the final four innings in Sunday’s loss. He retired the first six batters he faced, gave up a walk, single and RBI sac fly in the eighth. Fuentes allowed a two-out single in the ninth but nothing more.