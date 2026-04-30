Atlanta Braves Braves’ bullpen falters as Tigers rally to take series finale Atlanta’s relievers surrendered four earned runs in Thursday’s loss. Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. makes a catch to put out Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (not pictured) out in the first inning at Truist Park on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 34 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s much-heralded bullpen gave up a slim lead Thursday at Truist Park, and the Tigers snapped the Braves’ three-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory. Two of the Tigers’ runs came in the eighth and another in the ninth when the Braves’ typically solid defense blinked. Atlanta was six outs away from a sweep but had to settle for a series win instead.

Atlanta (22-10) leaves Thursday to embark on a nine-game, three-city road trip that starts Friday in Colorado against the Rockies. On Thursday, while leading 2-1, the Braves went to Joel Payamps out of the bullpen in the eighth. The Tigers pounced. Kerry Carpenter tripled on a deep fly ball to center that Eli White leaped for and missed. Matt Vierling chopped an RBI double down the line into left to tie the game at 2-all. After Payamps walked Hao-Yu Lee and struck out pinch-hitter Dillon Dingler, Braves reliever Aaron Bummer entered the chat and walked Kevin McGonigle on four straight pitches to load the bases. Gleybar Torres lifted a sacrifice fly to center that gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

José Suarez began the ninth with a pair of strikeouts before a walk to Wenceel Pérez. Vierling ripped a hot shot to third that ate up Austin Riley, and when Mike Yastrzemski charged in from left field to grab the ball, he overran it, which allowed Pérez to score.

Dingler added an RBI double after that to provide more insurance. The Braves had gotten another sparkling start from Bryce Elder, who threw six innings and lowered his ERA to 1.88 and his WHIP to 1.05. The righty threw 90 pitches and fanned five while dancing around three walks and six hits. Part of a bit of a “B” lineup Thursday, Braves designated hitter Kyle Farmer helped spark some offense with a one-out single in the second inning that moved Mauricio Dubón, who had been hit by a pitch, to second. White, playing center field to give Michael Harris II an off day, laced an RBI single to left, making it 1-0. Dubón padded the lead in the third with a two-out single to center that scored Ozzie Albies. Elder kept the Tigers at bay until the fifth when Vierling reached out and punched a two-out RBI single into shallow right, cutting the Braves’ lead in half.